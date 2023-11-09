Seacrets recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Area 51, an events venue overlooking the Assawoman Bay. Above, local officials and representatives of local chambers of commerce are pictured with Rebecca and Leighton Moore, center, as they cut the ceremonial ribbon. Submitted photo

New Partnership

REHOBOTH BEACH – In September 2022, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty announced a strategic partnership with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the top luxury real estate brokerages servicing the Mid-Atlantic Region.

With the successful evolution of this partnership over the past 12 months, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty will now operate as Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, Coastal Division.

“Monument Sotheby’s International Realty embodies the same values that our clients have come to expect from us over the three decades we have been assisting home buyers and sellers in Coastal Delaware and Maryland,” said Justin Healy, broker. “We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, through our new Coastal Division, providing our clients with cutting-edge marketing technology and an even wider array of tools and white-glove service across the home buying and selling process.”

Upon joining forces last year, the companies swiftly garnered recognition, securing rankings as the tenth top mover in the country by number of transactions and the eleventh top mover by volume, as per Real Trends. Additionally, they achieved placement among the top 250 real estate brokerages in the nation.

“Partnering with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, has allowed us to effectively share resources across the board, developing collaborative marketing campaigns to efficiently and effectively assist our clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic,” said Kathleen Schell, co-proprietor of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, Coastal Division. “We have remained committed to delivering local expertise and personalized guidance to our clients while broadening the tools we can use to deliver best-in-class marketing and sales expertise. We are thrilled to further cement our partnership under our new Coastal Division of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty and will continue to be a dedicated partner to the communities we serve.”

The existing management teams will continue to lead the companies and will participate as partners in the ongoing growth and development of the firms.

“I’m extremely proud of our companies and their positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Shawn Evans, co-owner of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty. “The collective partnership decision to brand under our new Coastal Division at Monument Sotheby’s International Realty reflects our shared goal of providing deep and comprehensive local market knowledge through our professional Realtor team coupled with extraordinary and technologically innovative service to our clients. Doing more is our distinction.”

“Additionally, we are looking forward to providing our team with increased regional market knowledge throughout the Mid-Atlantic and opportunities for growth,” added Charlie Hatter, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty co-owner. “We truly have found that we are stronger together and are excited to continue to provide exceptional local expertise with a global reach to our clients throughout their real estate journeys.”

Building Sold

SNOW HILL – The McClellan Team at SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate recently listed and sold the former Emporium building in downtown Snow Hill.

The property is situated at the corner of Pearl Street, W. Green Street, and Bank Street and features two commercial units on the ground floor and potential for six apartment rentals on the second and third floors. This building has quintessential historic charm with a great deal of history, and a long-standing notoriety in the community.

Chris Messick and Kelly Jeter listed the building, both for sale, and the two commercial units on the ground floor for lease. They were able to fully lease both units, one to Hansen’s Craftory, a maker’s market of candles and various other handmade goods, and the other to Golden Shanny’s, a deli with boutique component offering a great option for a quick and easy lunch stop for downtown and surrounding local professionals and residents. This is exciting as these two new businesses can contribute to the growth in downtown Snow Hill and offer new retail options to both visitors and locals.

Once the two commercial units were leased, John McClellan contacted an experienced local multifamily investor looking for new opportunities. The investor was intrigued by the uniqueness of the Pearl Street building and also the upside potential of the apartment rental units. Agreeable deal terms were reached, the building was put under contract, and moved to closing in a timely manner. This was the investor’s first investment in the Snow Hill community. The new owner looks forward to renovating the apartments for upscale living for downtown residents and visitors.

Through remaining in constant communication, overcoming obstacles, and always keeping the clients’ interest at the forefront, the Emporium Building gained a new owner who plans to maintain the current charm and characteristics of the building, while improving and modernizing the building.

The sellers said, “Chris and Kelly were a dynamic team that we enjoyed working with. They paid close attention to every detail and ensured all necessary steps were taken to provide a successful outcome. We appreciated their expertise throughout the leasing and sale processes.”

The buyer said, “John’s commercial real estate knowledge and expertise is second to none. I sincerely appreciated his guidance and professionalism and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Company Recognized

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group recently received a Merit Award for Excellence in Design from the American Institute of Architects Maryland (AIA MD) for designing Duck Creek Regional Library in Smyrna, Del.

Becker Morgan Group’s design incorporates the circa 1915 post office building – located on Main Street and a visual mainstay in the community – with an 18,000-square-foot addition to create a new, modern library.

Particular care was taken to respect but not mimic the old post office building, while creating a facility that matches the scale and feel of downtown Smyrna.

The AIA MD jury commented, “The layout for this community library complements rather than compromises the integrity of the older building with multiple pavilions relating proportionally to the historic building. Admirable use of forms and scale to achieve functional programmatic goals.”

Multiple community engagements were held to gather input and raise awareness of the library’s offerings and needs. The building is designed to be energy efficient and offers an inviting presence for users with large flexible open reading spaces and multiple meeting rooms to serve the community.

The new Duck Creek Regional Library replaces a badly outdated and undersized facility, providing the heart of downtown with a vibrant library that will enliven the Smyrna area.

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.