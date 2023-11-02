File photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY – A new digital flight path is expected to improve emergency response times in north Ocean City.

The Ocean City Council on Tuesday approved spending about $43,000 to establish a helicopter instrument approach procedure (IAP) and departure procedure (DP) for Northside Park. Once the procedures are in place, helicopters will be able to land in Northside Park even during weather conditions that require an instrument-only approach.

“The Town of Ocean City has the opportunity here to be the first GPS approach that is not to either an airport or a helipad at a hospital,” said Jonathan Larson, a first sergeant with Maryland State Police who is assistant commander for helicopter and flight operations for the eastern region. “This would provide those who are visiting the Town of Ocean City another additional opportunity to receive that care because the golden hour, when it begins, it’s not when these guys and gals arrive at the patient side, it’s when the initial injury occurs. Whether it’s a surf injury or a jet ski injury, the golden hour is already underway. Seconds and minutes matter. This provides us the opportunity to get to the patient’s side in an expeditious manner and get them to definitive care.”

Fire Chief Richie Bowers told the council this week he was asking for funding to set up a helicopter instrument approach procedure—essentially digital mapping—that would enable Maryland State Police Trooper 4, or any other helicopter, to land in Northside Park during certain weather conditions.

Ideally, pilots have visual meteorological conditions, when the cloud ceiling is at least 1,000 feet above the ground and horizontal visibility is more than three miles. When weather conditions don’t meet that threshold—when instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) are in place—pilots are required to use instrument approach procedures to land. Currently, helicopters can only use the Ocean City Airport to land during IMC conditions. Bowers said he was asking the council to spend the money to set up and IAP for Northside Park so when there’s an emergency in north Ocean City Trooper 4 wouldn’t have to go all the way to the airport—which can add 20 minutes of flight time—to pick up the patient.

“It’s basically having the ability of public safety to get patients out as quick as we can to trauma centers,” Deputy City Manager JR Harmon said. “We’re set up at the airport but having it on the north end of town, if it saves one life it’s worth what we’re asking for.”

Bowers echoed Larson’s assertion that Ocean City would be the first in the state to do this.

“I think that’s important for Ocean City to be able to step up,” he said.

Donald Hawkins, director of flight operations with the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, also spoke in support of the IAP.

“If we had an approach to Northside Park in weather conditions, actually similar to today, we would be able to depart Ocean City with an instrument approach destination, punch through that weather and come out the other side… we’ll be able to provide a higher level of service,” he said.

Councilman Tony DeLuca asked if the money could be found within the budget. Staff said it could.

Councilman Will Savage spoke in support of the initiative.

“Absolutely lives will be saved,” he said.

Mayor Rick Meehan agreed and said the proposal had been presented well.

“I wholeheartedly support this,” Councilman Frank Knight agreed.

He asked, however, if helicopters could use the Coast Guard station for this purpose. He was advised that only the airport could be used for IMC. Officials voted 6-0 to approve spending for the IAP purchase.