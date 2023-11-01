Image courtesy of OCPD

OCEAN CITY – A New Jersey man is being sought again by resort police this week on felony rape and sex offense charges days after he was apprehended trying to flee the country.

The Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Division recently launched a rape investigation and charged Adrian Castaneda Sanchez, 38, of Pennsville, N.J., with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, three counts of fourth-degree sexual contact and two counts of second-degree assault. Sanchez was indicted by a Worcester County Circuit Grand Jury and a warrant for his arrest issued.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested Sanchez at the Philadelphia International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Cancun, Mexico.

A press release from CBP reports, “officers vetting passenger manifests of international flights departing from Philadelphia matched Castaneda Sanchez to the outstanding warrant. Officers responded to the departure gate, identified Castaneda Sanchez, and took him back to CBP’s inspection station. CBP officers then verified Castaneda Sanchez as the subject to the warrant. Officers also confirmed that the warrant remained active and that Worcester County Sheriff’s Office desired extradition. CBP officers arrested Castaneda Sanchez and turned him over to the Philadelphia Police Department to initiate the extradition process.”

According to Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, the extradition process for Sanchez was never begun. Sanchez, a U.S. citizen, was instead released from police custody in Pennsylvania on a $30,000 bond. Sanchez is considered a public safety threat, according to Miller.

Sanchez is 5’10”, 185 pounds. Police are asking the public to call 410-723-6674 with any information about his whereabouts.