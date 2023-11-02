Rape Suspect Wanted

OCEAN CITY – A New Jersey man is being sought again by resort police this week on felony rape and sex offense charges days after he was apprehended trying to flee the country.

The Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Division recently launched a rape investigation and charged Adrian Castaneda Sanchez, 38, of Pennsville, N.J., with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, three counts of fourth-degree sexual contact and two counts of second-degree assault. Sanchez was indicted by a Worcester County Circuit Grand Jury and a warrant for his arrest issued.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested Sanchez at the Philadelphia International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Cancun, Mexico.

A press release from CBP reports, “officers vetting passenger manifests of international flights departing from Philadelphia matched Castaneda Sanchez to the outstanding warrant. Officers responded to the departure gate, identified Castaneda Sanchez, and took him back to CBP’s inspection station. CBP officers then verified Castaneda Sanchez as the subject to the warrant. Officers also confirmed that the warrant remained active and that Worcester County Sheriff’s Office desired extradition. CBP officers arrested Castaneda Sanchez and turned him over to the Philadelphia Police Department to initiate the extradition process.”

According to Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, the extradition process for Sanchez was never begun. Sanchez, a U.S. citizen, was instead released from police custody in Pennsylvania on a $30,000 bond. Sanchez is considered a public safety threat, according to Miller.

Sanchez is 5’10”, 185 pounds. Police are asking the public to call 410-723-6674 with any information about his whereabouts.

X

Sex Assault Solicitation

GEORGETOWN — The Delaware State Police have arrested a 66-year- Berlin man for multiple counts of felony sexual solicitation of a child as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying potential victims associated with the investigation occurring in the Sussex County area.

On Oct. 19, Delaware State Police Troop 4 Youth Aid Detectives began investigating the possible sexual solicitation of a child after learning Wayne Long requested sexually explicit images from multiple underage male children through Snapchat in exchange for transportation to and from the beach in Sussex County. At this time, detectives have identified two victims who were targeted by Long on multiple occasions over the course of several months this past summer. Long is a former custodian with the Indian River School District. He supports several athletic teams, including Sussex Central High School, but has been known to attend sporting events and other events at various local school districts. Detectives have reason to believe there are additional unidentified victims who may have been targeted through Snapchat or potentially other social media platforms over the past couple of years.

On Oct. 30, Long responded to Troop 4 after detectives contacted him by phone. He was charged with two felony counts of sexual solicitation of a child under 18.

Long was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $80,000 cash bond.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Youth Aid Unit continues to investigate this incident in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice. Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may be a victim to please contact Detective R. Mears by calling 302-752-3809. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

X

Burglary, Malicious Destruction

OCEAN CITY – Resort police charged a Maryland man last month with second-degree burglary after he tried to break into a business with an intention of theft.

On Oct. 27, around 7 a.m., Ocean City police were alerted to a suspicious person around 66th Street inside a restaurant. An officer learned Bradley Calloway, 19, of Bivalve, had allegedly entered the restaurant through the kitchen and went to a storage and maintenance attic. Calloway was found sitting atop a metal filing cabinet. An employee escorted Calloway outside where police questioned him. There appeared to be minor damage to the filing cabinet and an air duct torn from a wall.

While the restaurant site was investigated, police was dispatched to another nearby business in reference to a burglary. One of the glass doors to the business lobby area had been shattered. Police reviewed security video that showed Calloway first throwing a metal pot at the door, which did not break. Calloway then used a brick paver to shatter the door and walk across the glass in bare feet, according to the video.

Calloway could be seen in the video picking up a metal cash drawer and throwing it to the ground, causing it to open. There was no cash inside the drawer. Calloway was then seen fleeing the scene and reportedly walking into the nearby restaurant’s kitchen.

In addition to the burglary charge, Calloway was charged with malicious destruction of property.

X

Burglary Charges Filed

OCEAN CITY – A local woman was arrested after police determined she had been staying at a condominium without permission.

On Sept. 21, Ocean City police was alerted to a breaking and entering at a condominium on 39th Street. When police arrived at the building, officers met with the property manager, who said she was alerted by a neighbor to a problematic neighbor in a unit that was not to be rented. A neighbor provided the property manager with a video of the renter, who was immediately recognized by the property as Cynthia Granese, 58, of Ocean City. Granese had inquired about renting in the building previously but her rental application was not accepted. The property manager said Granese may have gained access by memorizing the key paid combination when she was showed the prospective rental unit previously.

Upon entry, it was clear to police and the property manager Granese was staying in the condo without permission. The property manager said the unit was cleaned on Sept. 18 and all items were in place. Several observations proving the trespassing included a sheet on the couch, pillows across the bed, a sandwich in the refrigerator, two empty beer cans in the trash can and a towel inside the dryer.

Police contacted Granese on the phone. Granese said she had permission from the property owner to stay at the unit, despite not signing a lease or paying any money. Police concluded Granese was staying in the unit routinely without permission. Granese refused attempts to meet with police.

Granese was not located until Oct. 10 when she was charged with seven counts of fourth-degree burglary.

X

Electric Bike Theft

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City man was apprehended for allegedly stealing a man’s electric bike while he was shopping a Boardwalk retail store.

On Oct. 24, Ocean City police responded to the Boardwalk at N. Division Street for a theft of an electric bike. The victim told police after shopping in a store for about five minutes she return to the Boardwalk to find her bike missing. A witness told police a person was seen riding the bike north on the boards. A broadcast for the bike was sent out and a police officer located the bike matching the description against a light pole on 3rd Street.

The City Watch camera system caught Gheorge Gaicean, 25, removing the bike. Gaicean was later apprehended at the CVS on 17th Street.

X

Malicious Destruction

OCEAN CITY – A Canadian man’s attempt to break into a hotel room resulted in fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction charges.

On Oct. 26, an Ocean City police officer on patrol along Baltimore Avenue observed Oliver Martel, 44, of Charlemagne, Quebec, kicking a door of a motel room on 8th Street. The motel was closed for the season with clear no trespassing signs posted.

During police questioning, it was clear Martel was inebriated. Martel was unable to provide a reason why he was trying to enter the motel room or why he was kicking it with such a force. Martel was lethargic and not combative about being arrested and charged during questioning.

The property manager was notified of the incident and valued the damage at approximately $500.

X

OCPD K9 Retires

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department recognized K9 Rocco’s loyal and dedicated service to the Ocean City community this week. K9 Rocco began his retirement journey on Nov. 1.

K9 Rocco was born on Dec. 1, 2014, in Poland. K9 Rocco was trained and certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association as a patrol and narcotics detection canine. Corporal Sean McHugh and K9 Rocco have been on a canine team since March of 2016. NcHugh and Rocco got their start together at Shallow Creek Kennels for their initial training.

K9 Rocco has served the citizens and visitors of the Town of Ocean City for the last seven and a half years. During his service, he was responsible for numerous narcotics and weapons seizures, three patrol apprehensions, and over 100 arrests. K9 Rocco never missed a single day of work during his career and has always been attentive and ready for whatever task McHugh needed him to perform. Not only was K9 Rocco instrumental in keeping residents, visitors, and officers safe, but he also performed several demonstrations throughout his career for schools, and neighborhood watch events over the past seven years.

During his retirement, K9 Rocco plans on enjoying a life of leisure. He will be residing with McHugh and his family as the family pet after a long and rewarding career.

McHugh said he was thankful for the opportunity to serve as a police canine handler for the Ocean City Police Department for the past seven years. He will be continuing his career as first-line supervisor for the patrol division.