OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City has announced a limited number of tickets are still available for the nonprofit organization’s Diamond Jubilee Gala on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the oceanfront Ashore Resort & Beach Club.

For 60 years, the Art League has fostered and celebrated the arts in Ocean City and beyond. The Diamond Jubilee Gala marks their diamond-year anniversary and is a fund-raiser and friend-raiser for the arts organization to continue its work.

The gala will offer guests a full bar, a palette of fine food for dining, dancing to “The Heartbeats,” Philadelphia’s hottest party band, the drawing of the winning 50/50 raffle ticket with a potential $30,000 payout, plus some surprise activities for which the Art League is noted.

“Please join us for the ‘pARTy of the Year’ in Ocean City,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “It will be an evening to remember. The fare will be exceptional; the venue and ocean view, spectacular; and the big-city entertainment, outstanding. And you’ll be supporting a very worthy cause while you’re having fun mingling with our wonderful guests. Tickets are selling quickly, so we suggest reserving yours early if you’d like to attend.”

Thaler said the event would not be possible without the valuable support of sponsors.

“We would also like to thank our top-level sponsors who are already making this event a success for us, even before the big evening,” Thaler said. “These sponsors include the Gudelsky Group of Companies, the Ashore Resort & Beach Club, Paul and Emily Schwab, Bank of Ocean City, Jack Burbage Foundation, Seacrets, and Rina and Jeff Thaler.”

Thaler continued listing sponsors, “Also, Jerry and Pat Selig, Carey Distributors, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Joan Jenkins Foundation, Snowden Lane, Pohanka of Salisbury, T&G Builders, John Sisson, Madlyn and Billy Carder, Jim and Jan Perdue, and T.E.A.M. Productions. And our gratitude goes out to our other sponsors, as well.

Tickets are $150 per person and available online at OCart.org/DiamondJubilee or by calling 410-524-9433.