Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Oct. 28: Pig Roast

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee invites all to a pig roast from noon-5 p.m. at Addis Barn, 11043 Mumford Road, Bishopville. All the fixings, family friendly, music by Chris Miller with special guest Diante Johnson, founder and president of the Black Conservative Federation. $35 per person; children 10 and under free.

Oct. 28: Collection Day

The Worcester County Public Works Recycling Division will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the central landfill in Newark. Household hazardous waste, computer towers and laptops may be dropped off for safe disposal. No keyboards, mouses, or other electronics will be accepted. Hhw collection day provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of products containing harmful chemicals, such as bleach, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil mixtures, gas and other fuels, acids, automotive fluids, thinners, and other everyday hazardous wastes accumulating in and around the home, like light bulbs, batteries, and oil-based paints. Note that water-based paints are not hazardous materials and should not be brought to any hazardous waste event. Instead, solidify water-based paints by drying or adding absorbent materials, like sand, kitty litter, or mulch. Then place the dried paint in the trash. Hhw collection day is open at no charge to county residents only.

Oct. 28: Harvest Day

St. Johns United Methodist Church, 8829 Lewis Road in Berlin, will host from noon-5 p.m. Platters being sold include rabbit and gravy, $16; chicken and dumplings, $15; and deer, $16. Sides include green beans, macaroni and cheese, yams and corn bread.

Oct. 28: Chicken, Dumpling Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department’s auxiliary will be holding at the main station in Bishopville from noon-2 p.m. Chicken, dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes. $14 per platter. Extra dumplings $7. Call 619-922-9950 to preorder by Oct. 25.

Oct. 28: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church, located on 1301 Philadelphia Avenue, will host from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 28: First Responders Ride

Bikers Without Borders Foundation’s Annual First Responders Ride is open to any vehicle on wheels and will be held in Wicomico and Worcester counties. This year, the event will be a five-stop Poker Chip Ride starting at the Berlin Fire Company and ending at Oaked 110 Whiskey & Wine Bar in Snow Hill. Bike registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Berlin Fire Company, who will have breakfast sandwiches for sale. It is a rolling registration, with last vehicles leaving at 9:45 a.m.

Oct. 28: Open House

The Dynamic Leadership Toastmasters Club is hosting an Open House from 1-3 p.m. at the Worcester County Library-Ocean City Branch located at 10003 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Come in costume if you like and learn more about Toastmasters while having fun.

Oct. 28: Trunk Or Treat

From 5:30-7:30, Powellville United Methodist Church, located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, will host the family event. Sensory-friendly and for the whole family.

Oct. 29: Church Concert

Bowen Fellowship Church in Newark at 3 p.m. the Veasey Family will be in concert. Soups and dessert following the service.

Oct. 29: Historical Society Dinner

The Worcester County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Ocean City Golf Club on Route 611. Following the meal and program, grants will be awarded to several Worcester County museums. This year’s speaker will be local author and historian Bunk Mann, who will speak about the famous 1933 storm that created the inlet and separated Assateague from Ocean City forever. The storm was considered one of the most important events in Worcester County’s history as it opened the way for development of Ocean City’s bayside, commercial harbor and offshore charter fishing industry. The storm also ended the railroad era and the pound fishing industry in Ocean City.

Oct. 29: Oktoberfest

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City will host at 11:30 a.m., featuring music, food and fun inside the Community Life Center. Menu includes sour beef and real dumplings, brats and sauerkraut, hot dogs, string beans and desserts. $25 donation per person. RSVP to [email protected] or 410-524-7474.

Nov. 4: Christmas Bazaar

The Shepherd’s Nook at the Community Church at Ocean Pines will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a number of tables offering a variety of goods. There will also be a bake sale and light lunch fare will be available. Something for everyone! Don’t miss it!!

Nov. 4: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

Remson Christian Church, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke, will hold from 4-7 p.m. All you can eat. Adults, $16; children ages 6-12, $8; and children under six free. Carryouts available.

Nov. 4: AYCE Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will hold from 11 a.m. until. Vegetables, beverages and dessert included. Carryouts available. Adults, $15; children $7.50; and kids under six free.

Nov. 4: Tractor Pull

Shore Fun Garden Tractor Pull benefit located at 5761 Worcester Highway, Snow Hill. Free to watch, youth through adult classes. 443-366-2034.

Nov. 4: Spaghetti Dinner

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be holding to benefit the Samaritan Shelter in Pocomoke from 4-7 p.m. The dinner will be at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall, 18 3rd Street, Pocomoke City and the tickets are adults, $10; children, $4; under age 4, free. Contact the church for tickets at 410-957-1518 or buy them at the dinner.

Nov. 5: Church Homecoming

Located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville United Methodist Church will celebrate at 2 p.m. The homecoming service celebrates the saints of the church with special music and preaching. The guest pastor will be Danny Travers. A delicious fellowship meal will follow the Homecoming service in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for this day of celebration and fellowship.

Nov. 10-11: Adoption Event

Town Cats will host from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 11330 Samuel Bowen Blvd., Berlin.

Nov. 11: Document Shredding Event

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Church Street in Berlin, will host from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals can bring up to three boxes of personal documents that they want shredded to the Shred-it truck in St. Paul’s parking lot. Light refreshments will be available. The church will also be open for free tours of the interior, so come see the beautiful stained-glass windows that are registered with the Library of Congress. Please bring a canned food item to donate for a local charity in exchange for the shredding of your documents.

Nov. 14-16: Basic Boating

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually, 6-9 p.m. Cost: $20.00 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected].

Nov. 18: Shop With A Cop

Kiwanis “Shop With A Cop” Special Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets $9, children under 10 are free. Proceeds benefit local youth. Carryout also available.

Nov. 23: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43nd annual free thanksgiving dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Ocean City. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call 410-289-4054 to RSVP from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. or sign-up on line at ocbaptist.com. Dinners will also be delivered to shut-ins.

Dec. 9: Cookies Sale

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Annual “Cookies By the Pound” Sale, 9 a.m.-noon at 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City. We will have loads of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies and other treats for sale for only $8 a pound. We do the baking, all you have to do is select which cookies you want for only $8 a pound. Perfect for gifts or for yourself. Be sure to come early for the best selection. We will also hold a basket silent auction during the sale.