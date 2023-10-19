American Legion, Marines and Navy Corpsman Form New Unit

by

fLocal Marines and Navy Corpsman, along with a supporting cadre of associated members, have joined with the American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 in Ocean City to form a new unit, the Leathernecks of Post 166. From left to right of the Post 166 Leathernecks unit are Treasurer Harry Kolodner, Commander Bob Broderick, Vice Commander Don Coffin, and Adjutant Ed Pinto.