File photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN – The town is seeking input from residents as it begins the strategic planning process.

Town of Berlin residents are being asked to complete a strategic planning survey that will be included with their next utility bill.

“As part of our ongoing efforts for strategic planning, we invite you to participate in this Community Sentiment Survey,” the questionnaire reads. “The information you provide will play a pivotal role in guiding our town’s growth and development.”

In August, municipal officials agreed to move forward with the first phase of the strategic planning process. They agreed to spend $9,300 with Salisbury University’s Business, Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) for the first step in what will likely be a three-phase process.

Mayor Zack Tyndall said at the time that a strategic outcome would allow the town to align its spending with its strategic outcomes.

The “Berlin Community Survey” being included with the utility bills is BEACON’s effort to collect information to assist in the strategic planning process. The survey should take less than three minutes to complete.

“All responses will be sent directly to BEACON, and no personal information will be shared,” the survey’s introduction reads. “Your insights and opinions are essential for shaping the future of our vibrant community.”

The questionnaire, which is targeted toward residents and business owners in town, asks about values—such as tradition, innovation and community engagement, among others—as well as satisfaction with the quality of life in town.

Respondents are asked to identify community services or facilities that are lacking and are also asked how well the municipal government involves residents in the decision-making processes.

Open ended questions ask citizens to list the town’s top strengths, challenges, and goals. The survey, in addition to being included with utility bills, will be available at town hall and online via a QR code.