Things I Like – October 13, 2023

by

Fall’s temperatures swings

Camden Yards for a playoff game

Classic cars lining Berlin’s Main Street

The Kelce brothers

A vehicle with a great defrost

Fast starts to a book

Tervis Tumblers

A ‘pay it forward’ act

Heated youth sports games

Protective girl dads

Assateague’s bayside any time of year

