Photo courtesy of Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum

Roland “Fish” Powell (1928-2018) lived a long life of service to Ocean City. Fire chief, city councilman, county commissioner and mayor from 1985 to 1996, he was dedicated to his community.

As a child he saw the Inlet created by the hurricane of 1933 and as a proud member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company fought the Boardwalk hotel fires of the 1960s and early 1970s. He served as fire chief for nine years. In the 1980s, he worked with state and county officials to create the beach replenishment program. Today a wide beach stretching from the Inlet to the Delaware line is testament to his most visible accomplishment as mayor.

Fish Powell was a role model and mentor to many of today’s civic leaders. As one recalled, “Fish had the personality to pull people together and get them to work for a common goal.”

His funeral service on Sept. 5, 2018 was one of the largest in Ocean City’s history. He was loved and respected by many.

