Senior Girls Take Trophy at Worcester Prep Powderpuff Game

Students CDuring Homecoming Week, the senior girls earned the championship trophy at the Worcester Prep Powderpuff game. Pictured, front from left, are Lebby Becker, Moorea Phillips, Summer Vent, Ava Conaway, Madilyn Nechay, Ansley Gardner, Claire Windrow, Esi Mehilli, Leah Gaito, Sara Freih and Natasha Richter. Back, from left, are coaches Cole Campbell, Baylor Hoen and Caleb Collins, and players Izzy Huber, Caitlin Williams, Vanesska Hall, Natalie Chadwell and Emma Crivella.