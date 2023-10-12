OC Center for the Arts Hosts Watercolor Class

fInstructor Gerilyn Gaskill taught a classroom full of watercolor enthusiasts—both locals and visitors –on Sept. 28 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Pictured from left to right is Gaskill, George Shaffer, Olivia Smith, Janet Shaffer, Ann Stafford,

Jean Radeacker, and Beth Bryson, George Brundage, Bonnie Rosinski, and Virginia Klarquist.