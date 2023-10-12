Kenneth Byron Shafer

OCEAN CITY — Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Kenneth Byron Shafer, 71, of Ocean City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

He was the son of the late Lynn Rigdon Shafer and Martha (Eyre) Shafer. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lynn Shafer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nicole Lauren Shafer, Linsey Rene Shafer and her husband Thomas Harvey and Kristina Elizabeth Shafer; a granddaughter, Lucy Mylene; and siblings Karen Shafer Laird, Kerwin Dean Shafer and his wife Theresa and Kirk Norman Shafer. Kenneth was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Shafer Manzon.

Kenneth was a member of local 602 Steam Fitters union of Washington D.C. In 1984, he became the proud owner of R.E. Donovan Co. in Rockville, a successful commercial HVAC enterprise serving the Washington Metropolitan region. His passions included fishing, target shooting and riding motorcycles. Ken was a born mechanic and could fix just about anything. His kind heart, generosity and patience will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kenneth’s name to the charity of your choice.

A graveside service was held Oct. 11 at Evergreen Cemetery at 10601 Assateague Road in Berlin. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Dr. Everett C. Isaacs

GREENWOOD — Dr. Everett C. Isaacs, age 89, of Greenwood, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Greenwood Country Rest Home after a long battle with dementia.

He was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Greenwood, Del. to the late Lester and Anna Isaacs.

Everett was a committed student, earning five degrees over 20 years. He was also a compassionate pastor, serving 25 churches over a 60-year period. He had a love for Jesus, his family, and his many congregations.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Emerson Isaacs and Harold Isaacs; two sisters, Jeannette Bennett and Louise Cooney; and one grandson, Shaphan Isaacs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Catherine Isaacs; two sons, Dr. Paul Isaacs (Glena) of Greenwood, Del. and Jonathan Isaacs (Kelly) of Nicholasville, Ky.; one daughter, Laurie Tuel (Michael) of Bishopville; five grandchildren, Joel Isaacs (Marianna), David Davis (Jenna), Lauren Metro (Jon), Savannah Meek (Ross) and Shaye Isaacs; and six great grandchildren, Anna Isaacs, Shaphan Isaacs, Marly Metro, Bellamy Davis, River Davis and Brooks Poor.

Services were held at Calvary Church in Milford, Del. Oct. 11 with Dr. Paul Isaacs officiating.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Online condolences are welcome at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.

Robert Timothy Sheridan, Jr.

BERLIN — Robert Timothy Sheridan, Jr., age 56 died on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on May 6, 1967, he was the beloved son of the late Robert Timothy Sheridan, Sr. and Doris Louise Sheridan. He was the older brother of Kathleen Torres and brother- in- law Scott Torres. He was the greatly loved uncle to Angelina Torres.

He is survived by many close cousins, aunts and uncles who all have fond memories of him.

Bobby was a great storyteller and was very funny. His greatest passion was music and he loved playing and writing songs on his guitar. He loved to cook and was an avid reader. Bobby also had a great concern and love for animals.

He had many ups and downs in his life, but always had a new plan in mind. He was a dear friend to many in Berlin and he will be greatly missed by all of us.

A graveside memorial is being organized for Garden of Pines Cemetary at 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin. Relatives will be contacted when the date is set. In lieu of flowers, it’s asked as able to please make a donation to worcestercountyhumanesociety.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.hollowayfh.com.

Eleanor Coleman

OCEAN PINES — Eleanor Coleman passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at her home in Ocean Pines, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, Ellie was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Quinn and Elizabeth Henderson Quinn.

Although born in Philadelphia, Ellie grew up in Palmyra, N.J. graduating from Holy Cross High School. It was in high school when she met the love of her life, Paul, at a family party. Shortly after Paul returned from his service in the Marines, the two married and fulfilled their dream of raising a loving family. Ellie and Paul recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Family was the center of her universe.

Ellie is survived by her husband, Paul R. Coleman, and her four children, Steven P. Coleman (Kathleen), Kathleen Coleman, (James), Theresa A. Torpey (William) and Paul S. Coleman (Jennifer). Also left to celebrate her legacy are her four grandchildren, Morgan Q. Smith, Paige E. Torpey, Steven A. Coleman, and Emily E. Coleman; her three great-grandchildren Tessa Zahner, Lucillia Rose Smith and Onyx Granville Smith, and her brother, George Quinn. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Maley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Coastal Hospice via coastalhopsice.org. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.