OCEAN CITY– A new resort event aiming to celebrate the outdoors by showcasing vendors catering to the adventure travel lifestyle is underway in Ocean City.

The first annual OCRV & Van Lifestyle Show began yesterday in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 15. The event is being marketed as a celebration of the outdoor and adventure travel lifestyle, geared toward campers, hikers, cyclists and paddlesport lovers.

“The feedback from exhibitors is extraordinary, and industry partners see this becoming a must-attend event on the Eastern Shore for RV & custom van life enthusiasts,” said Rich Hutchins, promoter of the OCRV Show. “It offers an unparalleled opportunity to market and sell new RVs and custom vans while showcasing the adventure lifestyle. This event is a collaborative effort between us, our sponsors, partners, and exhibitors. We’re passionate about delivering an exceptional visitor experience and providing the best platform for exhibitors to showcase their products to an engaged audience. We eagerly anticipate hosting our first event and hope this format proves to be a highly successful strategy.”

Organizers said they’ve had an overwhelming response since promoters first shared their idea for the show to the convention center’s executive team. During the show’s four days, thousands of visitors will be able to view hundreds of adventure lifestyle products, including an extensive RV and custom van lineup as well as tiny homes and watercraft. One of the RV vendors will be Meyer’s RV Superstores.

“The OCRV & Van Lifestyle Show provides the ideal location to showcase our new RVs, and what I particularly like about it is that it’s more than just an RV show. By incorporating a wide range of outdoor activities that appeal to outdoor enthusiasts, it brings a more diverse crowd to the event,” said Rob Yeager, general sales manager at Meyer’s RV Superstores. “With numerous campgrounds within a 30-mile radius, this show is the perfect destination to present our offerings to a market that enthusiastically embraces outdoor adventures.”

Patrick Connell, owner of The RV Shop, also expressed excitement for the event.

“It’s a truly unique show, an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” he said. “It’s the only RV show embracing the outdoor lifestyle with kayaks, e-bikes, off-road power sports, vans, SUP, scooters, fishing, golf carts, and more – everything related to the outdoors, which aligns perfectly with our values. It’s the perfect partnership for us.”

The event kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 12, at noon and ran until 7 p.m. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Additional events scheduled during the OCRV & Van Lifestyle Show include Broadway Rock of Ages Band at the Performing Arts Center on Oct. 13, BMX stunt shows by Dialed Action Sports on Oct. 13 and 14, a cornhole tournament benefiting the Burbage Regional Cancer Center on Oct. 14 and a local skateboard competition presented by Central Skate Supply on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Other happenings include yoga classes by Ocean City Yoga, a variety of product demos and Tipsy Tiki bay cruises. For more information about the OCRV & Van Lifestyle Show and offerings visit ocrvshow.com or visit the event page on Facebook and Instagram.

