OCEAN CITY – A $2.6 million transfer is expected to fund two projects within the Ocean City’s wastewater department.

On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council approved a $2.6 million fund transfer from the town’s wastewater fund balance to address costs associated with two projects within the wastewater department. Public Works Director Hal Adkins told the council one involves the design of a large-scale capital improvement project estimated at $2.2 million, while the other involves the replacement of a camera truck estimated at more than $400,000.

“In the wastewater department, there’s two efforts I need to get moving on …,” he told the council. “I’d like to transfer $2.6 million out of the wastewater fund balance. As of closure of the fiscal year on June 30, wastewater fund balance was roughly $9.5 million.”

According to a memo sent to the Mayor and Council, $2.2 million of wastewater fund balance would be used for the design of capital improvement project within the wastewater treatment plan complex, located at 64th Street. The project involves the replacement of facilities known as the headworks, influent pumping station and the administration building.

“The project we want to get moving on … the design effort will take me from now until May of 2025,” Adkins said Tuesday. “And construction will probably not even commence until early 2026.”

The remaining $403,947, officials say, will be used to replace what is known as a camera truck. The vehicle, a critical component of wastewater collection system operations, is equipped with technical camera equipment that is used to investigate leaks, blockages and fractures in all of the town’s pipelines. Adkins said the town’s current camera truck has failed.

Adkins told the council this week he was requesting a $2.6 million transfer from the wastewater department’s fund balance, which totaled $9.5 million.

He said the transfer was not expected to impact the wastewater fund balance.

“In accordance with a rate study and rate recommendations, we should try to maintain a fund balance of roughly $3 million,” he said. “So please realize a shifting of $2.6 million will leave us in a fine situation.”

With no further discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve a $2.6 million transfer from the town’s wastewater fund balance for both the large-scale capital improvement project and the camera truck replacement.