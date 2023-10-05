Things I Like – October 6, 2023

O.A.R.’s love of the area

The overall vibe at Oceans Calling

A sea of Orioles orange at Camden Yards

Fridays without a meeting

Seeing excitement in a kid’s eyes

The rare easy Ravens win

Approachable celebrities

Wings and football on Sundays

Stories of business success

Short dentist appointments

Other people’s big round number birthdays

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.