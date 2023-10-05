BERLIN – Oktoberfest returns to Berlin next Saturday in conjunction with the annual fall sidewalk sale.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come to downtown Berlin Oct. 14 as the town once again hosts Oktoberfest.

“Oktoberfest in Berlin will once again bring a festive atmosphere to downtown with authentic Oktoberfest food, a variety of and additional beer stations and choices this year, plus a brand new Kid Zone on Jefferson Street to include a petting zoo, Assateague State Park scales and tails and Cascading Carlos, plus live music from the Edelweiss Band returning again for their fourth year funded by a grant from the Worcester County Arts Council and The Dunehounds sponsored by the Sterling Tavern,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oktoberfest, a day of traditional German food, beer and music, returns to Berlin. Visitors will be able to choose beverages from Burley Oak Brewing Co., the Buzz Meadery and even the new Berlin Beer Company. Limited edition “Berlin” Oktoberfest mugs will also be on sale. Mugs are currently available at the Berlin Welcome Center.

In an effort to support local nonprofits, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce is giving three local organizations, the CRICKET Center, Beach to Bay Heritage Area and Worcester County GOLD, the chance to compete for a $1,000 donation. The nonprofit that sells the most drinks will receive a $1,000 donation while the organization that sells the second most will receive $600 and the third organization will receive $400.

Featured musicians at this year’s event are The Edelweiss Band and The Dunehounds. To keep younger guests entertained, the town has invited Cascading Carlos, a petting zoo and even Assateague’s scales and tails program. Wells said entertainment was funded by grants from the Maryland States Arts Council, Worcester County Arts Council and Ocean City Tourism.

For those interested in shopping, the town’s merchants will have their wares set up outside, as Oktoberfest coincides with Berlin’s annual fall sidewalk sale.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Stephen Decatur Park, the Berlin Fire Company, or Berlin Intermediate School. A free shuttle provided by Ocean Downs Casino will serve those who park at Berlin Intermediate School from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit the “Oktoberfest in Berlin” event page on Facebook or berlinmainstreet.com.