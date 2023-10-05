Drowning Confirmed In OC

OCEAN CITY – Resort authorities confirmed a woman lost her life in the ocean last weekend.

The Ocean City Police Department responded to a check on the welfare call around 1:38 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the area of 70th Street and the beach. Officers learned an adult female was last seen in the ocean but had not returned to the beach. The female was located in the ocean off 43rd Street by the United States Coast Guard around 2:34 p.m.

The Coast Guard transported the female to the Coast Guard Station in Ocean City. EMS transported her to Atlantic General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police investigation found an adult female was on the beach with several friends and she decided to go into the ocean alone. The victim’s friends reported seeing her drift south a few blocks and eventually realized they could no longer see her. They searched the area for about 40 minutes before calling 911.

According to Ocean City police, the female and friends were in town for vacation and were not in Ocean City attending the music festival. The female’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

X

Malicious Destruction

OCEAN CITY – A Pennsylvania man is facing several malicious destruction charges after an outburst of aggression on private property.

On Sept. 28, around 12:30 a.m., Ocean City police responded to 94th Street after a complainant reported a man had been screaming and destroyed his neighbor’s fence. The witness pointed out to the police officer Ryan Hazel, 39, of Hershey, Pa., walking on a sidewalk heading west toward them. Hazel had injured his hand was covered in wet blood.

Police investigation found that Hazel was responsible for destroying a front yard wooden fence valued at $1,000; a wooden pole had been ripped from the ground at a condo association valued at $150; two landscaping lights and poles were destroyed with a value of $500 each; and a condo sign had been destroyed with a value of $10. It was unclear initially what set off Hazel, but police concluded the destroyed property exceeded what an intoxicated individual would cause by accident. Hazel later admitted to police he was upset that an Uber had dropped him off in an area he was unfamiliar with in Ocean City because of lack of funds.

Hazel was charged with five counts of malicious destruction of property for damaging the private property belonging to residents as well as the condominium association.

X

Attempted Theft Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man’s attempts to gain access to unattended vehicles in a parking lot resulted in drug possession charges.

On Oct. 1, around 1 a.m., Ocean City police received an alert to an attempted rogue and vagabond incident around 28th Street. The caller told police communications a man was trying to break into cars. The caller informed police the man when confronted made sexual comments toward her and a friend. The individuals provided a description of the suspect and where he was last seen.

Police were later told the women – who were from Massachusetts and staying in a hotel – saw a male, later identified as Jason Mcconoughey, 43, of Rockville, looking through car windows and jiggling the door handles to gain entrance. Police were told Mcconoughey did not gain access to any vehicles while the callers were watching him.

Police located Mcconoughey in a hotel parking lot walking between vehicles. The callers confirmed he was the man he saw trying to access vehicles. During questioning, police searched Mcconoughey and found a clear bag containing green crystals, believed from officer experience to be MDMA, or “molly.”

Mcconoughey has been charged with trespassing, attempted motor vehicle theft and possession of CDS of Schedule I (MDMA).

X

Assault After Arm Wrestling Bet

OCEAN CITY – Two men were charged with assault and other charges after fighting each other in the middle of the street last weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Oct. 1, around 1:30, Ocean City police officers were dispatched to a reported fight in progress around 21st Street. Police arrived on the scene and saw two males, Joseph John, 27, and Nichloas Tamburelli, 28, involved in a fist fight in middle of southbound Coastal Highway. The police report noted, “two males rolling around the ground punching one another while a female was standing watching.” When the police cruiser made the turn, an officer observed John punching Tamburelli repeatedly while sitting atop him.

The female witness told police the dispute stemmed from an arm wrestling competition for money between John and Tamburelli. When John and the woman left the bar without paying the bet, Tamburelli followed the couple with Tamburelli throwing the first punch, according to the woman.

Tamburelli was charged with affray and second-degree assault. John was charged with affray, second-degree assault and CDS possession not marijuana for cocaine found in his wallet.

X

Special Event Zone In Place

OCEAN CITY — With thousands of car enthusiasts in the resort this week for the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event, Ocean City has been designated a Special Event Zone through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a construction zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.

During this time frame, citizens should expect to see a significant police presence as officers from multiple allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will strictly enforce all traffic laws. In addition, significant traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.

Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver. Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are urged to always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.

The Ocean City Police Department would also like to remind everyone that there is no trailer or oversized vehicle parking on any street or paved public lot without a permit between May 1 and Oct. 31. There is no trailer parking or oversized vehicle parking on Baltimore Avenue at any time.

Any Endless Summer Cruisin participants who will be parking a trailer on city streets will need a trailer parking permit which is available through the event promoter. There will also be limited paid trailer parking available at the 100th Street gravel lot. Parking permits are available for this on-site at the pay station. Limited free trailer parking will be available at the West Ocean City Park & Ride.