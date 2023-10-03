A file photo of a previous year's Boardwalk parade in Ocean City. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — The 26th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show returns to Ocean City this week, beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 8.

This four-day automotive event continues to be one of the eastern regions best fall car shows with hot rods, cool classics, customs and more. The epicenter of the event will be the Inlet Parking lot with activities at the OC Convention Center on 40th Street as well as businesses around town.

Scheduled to appear at Endless 2023 is television and movie star Priscilla Barnes best know for her role as Terri Alden on the classic hit show Three’s Company. Ms. Barnes will be inside the Convention Center on Thursday and Friday, and at the Beachside Inlet on Saturday. Also joining the fun, from the show Bitchin Rides, car builder Kevin “Kevdogg” Schiele will be at the event meeting and greeting fans. Kevin will be at the Beachside Inlet on Friday and inside the Convention Center on Saturday

Some of the top national names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, Advantage Lifts, AMSOIL, Bruno’s Classic Muscle, Carroll Shelby Racing, Classic Auto Mall, Gateway Classic Cars, Maryland Lottery, Morton’s Towing & Recovery, National Parts Depot, One Off Rod & Custom, Summit Racing, Sundance Vacation, T-Mobile and many more. Also make sure to check out Jet-Black that will be on display inside the OC Convention Center as well as a vendor showroom with automotive vendors, plus jewelry, arts and crafts a swap meet and more.

Taking the stage during Endless Summer Cruisin will be The Greatest Piano Men, a Broadway style show celebrating the world’s greatest pianist and showmen-from Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles to Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liberace and Billy Joel! The show features storytelling, video, a great band and so many hits including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “New York State of Mind.” The show will take place Thursday October 5th at 7pm in the OC Performing Arts Center. For tickets visit the OC Box Office or eTix.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk Parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Parades begin at 8am leaving 27th street and cruising south along the boardwalk to the Inlet.

Being held in conjunction with Endless Summer Cruisin is the Hot Rod & Custom Car Show taking place indoors at the Ocean City Convention Center October 5-6-7. See some of the hottest show cars on display competing for cash and trophy awards. Spectators can vote for their favorite! There will also be live music and entertainment.

Spectator tickets for Endless Summer Cruisin are $15/day Thursday, Friday and Saturday and $10/day Sunday. Four-day event passes are also available for $40 at the event. For more information on Endless Summer Cruisin visit www.EndlessSummerCruisin.com.

A statement from event organizers reads, “Endless Summer Cruisin has always held safety as our number one priority. The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City. During Endless Summer Cruisin the Town of Ocean City and Worcester County will be classified as a Special Event Zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses. We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Endless Summer Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Endless Summer Cruisin for 2023 and for many years to come.”