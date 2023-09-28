WPS Student Named Scholarship Finalist

Students AWorcester Preparatory School senior Izzy Huber has been named a 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. She is among 16,000 students selected as semifinalists out of 1.3 million juniors who entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program last year by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. Huber is pictured with, from left, Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner, Head of Upper School Carol Evans and Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Submitted Photos