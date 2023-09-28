John Harold Rogers

BERLIN — John Harold Rogers, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines.

He was born in Spartanburg, S.C. on Sept. 23, 1940, to John Oliver Rogers and Lula Cox Rogers. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Patricia Rogers; daughters, Patricia Landry (Robert), Janet Rogers (Eric Bounds), John “Ted” Rogers and Lynn Musgrave; a sister Betty Williams; and 11 grandchildren, Melissa Tusing (Thomas Hummel), Justin Tusing (Julie), Matthew Tusing (Alexandra), Christopher Landry (Jennifer), Kelsie McDowell (Cody), Jenna Barkley (Elijah), Megan Lavie (Jacob), Benjamin Musgrave, Ocean Musgrave, Norah Rogers and Dawson Rogers. He also had two step grandchildren, Thomas and Cole Bounds and 18 great grandchildren, with two more on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe Rogers, Earl Rogers and Doug Rogers, as well as two sisters, Dot Price and Ruby Rogers.

After graduating from High school in 1959, John in listed in the United States Army where he worked as a Military Policeman. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he was employed as a Montgomery County Police Officer. During his employment as a police officer he went to University of Maryland as a full time student and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 1977. John was a loving husband, father grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to all that knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family on his boat, fishing and just cruising the bay. He loved to travel to the Caribbean just as much as he loved having all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren home for all the holidays.

A visitation was held at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 2023, at noon at St Luke’s Catholic Church on 99th Street in Ocean City. Friends can call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Garden of the Pines in Ocean Pines.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

X

Jean Dulaney

FENWICK ISLAND — C. Jean Dulaney, age 88, passed away from natural causes on Sept. 3 at her home on the bay in Fenwick Island, Del.

Born in Baltimore, she grew up in Hampden with her two older sisters, Alice Burns and Butch Crawford, who later in life called themselves “The Golden Girls.”

Known for her pleasant manner, ready smile and personal warmth, after graduating from Eastern High School she worked as a secretary until marrying Jack Dulaney and becoming a mother to two sons, Jay and Jamie. After a divorce, a marriage to Don Miller produced a daughter, Vicki. Jean later remarried her first love Jack, and lived in Phoenix, Md., Montreal, Canada, and Westminster, Md. before becoming a widow and settling in Fenwick Island. She was a successful business owner and co-founder of Premier Glass and Screen, working every day until her retirement.

Devoted to her sisters, she helped to care for both of them until their deaths. She took care of a lot of people quietly and without fanfare, whether they needed a hug, some money, some listening time, or a token of appreciation. Jean enjoyed her family, traveling, music, dancing, and relaxing on the porch. The memory of her spirit will live on with everyone who met her.

She is survived by her three children, Jay Dulaney, Jamie Dulaney, and Vicki Burrs; three grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, and Tyler; and three great-grandchildren.