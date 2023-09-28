Commissioners Commemorate Signing of U.S. Constitution

fIn recognition of the 236th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution, the Worcester County Commissioners met with  Pat Arata of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787. Commissioner Caryn Abbott is pictured presenting Arata with a proclamation.