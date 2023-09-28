The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tide Room at the new Ashore Resort & Beach Club, formerly known as Horizons at the Clarion. Above, representatives with the chamber and the Tide Room are pictured cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Submitted image

New Hires

OCEAN VIEW – Carl M. Freeman Companies, a real estate company specializing in land acquisition, land planning, development, and redevelopment as well as management of various properties such as residential communities, neighborhood shopping centers, commercial properties and golf courses, is proud to announce Christi Davis as lifestyle manager and Jensen Haas as sales and marketing coordinator.

Davis will lead the planning and operations of The Institute, a Carl M. Freeman Companies award-winning life enrichment program that seeks to connect neighbors through wellness classes and experiences. She has a background as an instructor of The Institute at Bayside in Fenwick Island, Del., focusing on nutritional classes, and is a certified health coach.

Haas, a recent graduate of Salisbury University, was a former intern for Carl M. Freeman Companies. She will engage prospective residents and grow the marketing efforts of future projects to come.

“I am excited to expand this team with the recent additions of Christi and Jensen. Christi’s passion for health and wellness, along with her educational background, make her a perfect fit for the lifestyle position.” said Erika Cook, director of marketing. “I am excited to watch The Institute program flourish, as we continue to provide opportunities for connection and well-being not only for our communities and residents, but for our internal team as well.”

Program Launch

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice, in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) today announces the Advanced Cardiac Care (ACC) Program to address one of the nation’s largest killers of Americans – heart disease.

Each year, more Americans die from heart disease than any other condition, including cancer. Heart disease is also a leading cause for hospitalization: patients with congestive heart failure alone account for more than one million inpatient admissions annually.

Our program will improve quality and access to hospice and palliative/advanced illness care for heart patients and keep them from dying alone in hospitals. The patient and caregiver handbook helps avert multiple hospital and emergency room visits that are a huge source of stress for the patient, their family, and the medical facility.

Dr. Stacy Cottingham, special programs access liaison RN and head of the Coastal Hospice Cardiac Care Program commented, “Every family including yours is affected by heart disease and heart failure. Tragically, many heart failure patients spend days, weeks, or sometime months in hospital ICUs and eventually die alone. Our in-home care is the answer and is our mission—allowing a far better quality of life for our patients and families.”

The Cardiac Care Program launched on Monday, Sept. 18.

Founded in 1980, Coastal Hospice is a nonprofit health care organization that cares for individuals facing life-limiting conditions but who want to remain as active and engaged as possible. Coastal Hospice cares for patients in their home, assisted living, nursing home, Coastal Hospice at the Lake or the Macky & Pam Stansell House. The organization serves Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester, and Somerset counties.

Cottages Open

OCEAN CITY – Blue Water Development, a leading real estate development company specializing in innovative coastal vacation resorts, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Shore Point Cottages.

Now open for reservations, Shore Point Cottages is in the heart of Ocean City, Md., near the iconic boardwalk and local attractions such as Frontier Town Water Park, Assateague National Seashore, and Sea Rocket excursions, letting guests indulge in an ideal coastal getaway. Boasting a collection of amenity-rich cottages with stunning oceanfront views, each thoughtfully designed cottage provides a haven of coastal charm.

Guests can choose from one-bedroom or two-bedroom cottages. Each cottage is equipped with a private porch, expansive living rooms, well-equipped kitchens, cozy bunk beds, and a queen-sized bed. The resort includes an exclusive private pool for guests.

“Shore Point Cottages embodies our commitment to creating exceptional vacation experiences that combine luxury with the captivating allure of the coast,” says Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development. “We are excited for guests of Shore Point to experience unparalleled luxury and hospitality, where every moment is crafted to create unforgettable memories.”

Firm Partnership

SALISBURY – The principals of NAI Coastal (NAI) proudly announce the firm’s partnership with 9th Street Development Company (9SDC), a Wilmington-based developer known locally for their recent acquisition of Nylon Capital in Seaford, Del.

After standing largely vacant for nearly a decade, the shopping center and surrounding acreage are slated for large-scale redevelopment in the coming year. Principal Chris Davis and Associate Advisor Shelby Gillis will exclusively offer for lease all commercial availability within the redeveloped site.

“We are excited to collaborate with NAI Coastal in our revitalization of Nylon Capital. Their team shares in our enthusiasm for the project and that is sure to be a driving force behind the success of our partnership,” said Rob Herrera, co-founder of 9SDC. “In its former life, this shopping center was a true community hub – a gathering place for the residents of Seaford and beyond. We feel very confident that our plans for the site will restore its value to the Sussex County community.”

The project is characterized by its commitment to versatility and inclusion; 9SDC aims to foster a sense of unity while satisfying a variety of community needs. Upon completion, the development will span 218,000-plus square feet, covering roughly 23 acres along West Stein Highway. Current plans boast a mix of adaptive reuse and new construction, creating an ideal environment for a diverse range of tenants.

“The site has been strategically designed with both institutional and recreational users in mind,” said Davis. “We are thrilled to represent such an impactful project led by developers with a genuine interest in the betterment of our Delmarva community.”

First to secure space within Nylon Capital were anchor tenants, Delaware Technical Community College (DelTech), Bright Bloom, an early education Montessori school, and The Mill. In response to community feedback, 9SDC and the NAI listing team are prioritizing the addition of a premier medical tenant and a highly requested bowling alley operator.

“Nylon Capital will not only be a place to work and learn, but also a space where fun is had and memories are made,” said Gillis. “It is the kind of project that can redefine a community with its economic and social impact, and I am honored to play a role in its establishment.”