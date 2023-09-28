Fatal Accident

SNOW HILL – Authorities responded last Friday to a vehicle crash that killed a Virginia man near Snow Hill.

Around midnight on Sept. 22, the Snow Hill Fire Department and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to respond to a motor vehicle crash on Bayside Road in the Public Landing area of Snow Hill. On arrival units located a Ford F-150 that had left the roadway and struck a tree. The operator and sole occupant, Barry Lee Brooks, 59, of Greenbackville, Va., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit assumed the investigation with assistance of the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner.

If you have any information about the crash, you may contact Lt. Christopher Larmore at the 410-632-1111 or [email protected].

Guns, Weapons Seized

POCOMOKE – Weapons and large amounts of drugs were seized last week as part of a multi-agency investigation in Worcester County.

On Sept. 21, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team successfully concluded a firearm and controlled dangerous substance (CDS) investigation involving Jael C. Ghent, 21, Maquis S. Moore, 21, and Naji Hassan El, 20, all of Pocomoke.

As a result of this investigation, a search and seizure warrant was authorized for a residence located in the 700 block of Short Street in Pocomoke, and a residence located in the 200 block of Bonneville Avenue, Pocomoke. Members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team were assisted during the execution of these two search and seizure warrants by the Ocean City Police Department and the Pocomoke City Police Department.

As a result of these search and seizure warrants, investigators located a total of four handguns, one being converted to fully automatic along with one AR style rifle, that was reported stolen from a local residential burglary. Additional evidence was located to indicate the distribution of cocaine, which included the seizure of approximately 15 grams of cocaine and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine. All three individuals listed above were arrested and charged with various firearm and controlled dangerous substance offenses and were subsequently committed to the Worcester County Jail. Ghent and Moore were both committed with no bond. Hassan El was committed on a $7,500 bond.

“I want to commend the investigators in this investigation and thank those assisting agencies,” said Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli. “The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will continue to root out those who do evil in our communities.”

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team was assisted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Tactical Armed Response Team, Ocean City Police Department’s QRT, Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, Eastern Shore Information Center, and Washington-Baltimore HIDTA.

Gun, Taser, Knives Located

OCEAN CITY – A Delaware man was found with multiple weapons and unlawful possession of a prescription drug during a recent traffic stop.

On Sept. 24, around 11 p.m., an Ocean City police officer in a marked vehicle located a silver Infiniti sedan driving north on Coastal Highway with unregistered license plates. Since a computer check found no owner information associated with the license plate, the vehicle was pulled over.

Damian Fiorentino, 29, of Lewes, Del., told police his license was expired, and he purchased the vehicle on Facebook last month. Fiorentino could not provide a registration card or insurance card. While Fiorentino told police about the transaction, officers noticed he had a spring-assisted knife clipped to a pocket. After handing over the knife to police, Fiorentino acknowledged a butterfly knife was attached to the vehicle’s visor.

Also located inside the vehicle was a backpack containing 49 Adderall pills and four broken pills of the same Schedule II narcotic. Fiorentino was then placed under arrest.

A further search of the vehicle located a Taser, two more assisted opening knives, metal knuckles and a Umarex XCP gun capable of firing projectiles.

Along with the traffic offenses, Fiorentino has been charged with knowingly transporting a gun replica in a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II (Adderall), possession of metal knuckles, possession of an electronic weapon, possession of a butterfly knife and two counts of possession of an assisted opening knife.

Cop Assaulted, Threatened

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man faces assault charges after threatening a police officer and thrusting his shoulder into another cop this month.

On Sept. 19, around 1 a.m., Ocean City police responded to a Boardwalk bar for a disorderly male, later identified as Gary Talmadge, 46, of New Windsor, refusing to leave the establishment. Talmadge was standing on the Boardwalk shouting at bar staff, who informed police the man was trespassing and would not leave. Police instructed Talmadge to remain behind a certain line on the Boardwalk or he would be arrested for trespassing. Talmadge refused and was placed in handcuffs for arrest.

While police were driving Talmadge to police headquarters, the suspect told the police officer he wishes he was double jointed so he could strange the cop from the back seat, steal the marked cruiser and flee the scene. Talmadge had already removed his seat belt and said his threat would be easy to bring to reality. After arriving at police booking, Talmadge slammed his right shoulder into the custody officer intentionally.

Talmadge was charged with second-degree assault and trespassing on private property.