Earlier this month, Worcester Preparatory School’s newly built pollinator garden was dedicated to former Worcester Prep English teacher Kathleen Otway in a beautiful ceremony. In the fall of 2022, a parent approached Head of Lower School Dr. Sara Timmons about a tv program on endangered Monarch butterflies that had captured the interest of his son, a Lower School student. Inspired by the student’s enthusiasm, and with the support of the administration as well as a generous donation from the Kaufman family, the WPS community moved quickly to turn interest into actuality.

In the early spring of 2023 student volunteers were able to begin the design and construction of the Worcester Prep Pollinator Garden. In May 2023, as part of the school’s Earth Day festivities, Lower School students had the opportunity to plant a variety of native plants designed to attract butterflies and other local pollinators to the new garden space. Sadly, during this time Otway passed away. While at WPS, Kathleen founded the Upper School Garden Club, so it was only fitting to dedicate the new garden in her memory. Through a donation from the Greco family, benches and bird baths were added to complete the space.

Above, from left, are John and Maureen Greco, Jim, Michael, Morgan and Devin Otway and current Worcester Prep teachers Linda Bragg, Liz Nally, and Amanda Netting. Below, from left, are Timmons with Cullen, Evan, Scot and Laura Kaufman. Submitted Photos