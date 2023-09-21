BERLIN – A $25,000 grant is expected to help with marketing as well as events in downtown Berlin.

The Town of Berlin received a $25,000 Main Street Improvement Award from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The funding is part of $2.2 million announced by DHCD Secretary Jake Day last Friday.

“From a food distribution program in Calvert County to the rehabilitation of vacant storefronts in Baltimore’s Station North District, this year’s Operating Assistance Grants showcase all the work that’s being done in Maryland’s communities,” Day said in a news release. “The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is proud to make this investment in these 92 projects, programs and organizations that are working to create more loveable places and stronger economies across Maryland.”

The Main Street Improvement funding is aimed at assisting the state’s 34 Main Street Maryland communities and Baltimore’s Main Street neighborhoods with a variety of expenses, ranging from operating costs to marketing and business improvement strategies.

in Berlin, the funding will be used on marketing, events and professional development. Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, said the town has historically applied for this funding. This year, the $25,000 will be used to purchase the reusable shopping bags distributed in the town’s welcome center. It will also be used to improve some of the town’s events.

“The town likes to get together, especially with family friendly events,” Wells said. “We plan on using the funding to bring more family entertainment to our existing events.”

She said the funding would support things like the kid zone that has been added to this year’s Oktoberfest celebration. That event, set for Oct. 14, will feature a juggler as well as a petting zoo.

“It’s nice to offer something for young families to do at the event,” she said.

The funding will also help support beautification projects throughout town, including the new planters that have been added in the downtown area.

While Wells is excited about the Main Street funding, she said she was disappointed to learn that Berlin did not receive any of the $25.5 million the state announced in bike and pedestrian path funding. The town had hoped to get close to $1 million to build a path in the right-of-way along the railroad tracks.