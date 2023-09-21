The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Forgotten 50 Distilling with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Forgotten 50 staff and their families are pictured with chamber representatives and local officials in front of the Berlin establishment. Submitted Photo

Property Acquisition

WEST OCEAN CITY – Blue Water Development, a leading name in the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its portfolio, the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground.

After the recent addition of Badlands / White River KOA Holiday, this expansion firmly solidifies the company’s presence in the region, with both properties now under its management in the immediate vicinity of Badlands National Park.

Nestled amidst the rugged beauty and breathtaking landscapes of the Badlands, the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground offers travelers and outdoor enthusiasts an unparalleled experience. Located just one mile from Badlands National Park, the property boasts a range of modern amenities and first-class services, such as an onsite restaurant, swimming pool, and free Wi-Fi. Guests will enjoy access to premium facilities, including: spacious and well-maintained tent sites for a classic camping experience; RV sites equipped with essential hookups for a convenient stay; modern restroom and shower facilities for the utmost comfort; cozy communal areas to relax and connect with fellow campers; campfire pits for creating cherished memories under the starry sky; proximity to hiking trails and outdoor activities for adventure seekers; and pet-friendly accommodations to cater to all members of the family.

“As we proudly unveil the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground, we are thrilled to expand our presence in this remarkable region,” said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development. “This newest property reflects our commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and fostering a deep appreciation for the unique beauty of the Badlands.”

The Badlands Interior Motel & Campground is designed to cater to both leisure and adventure travelers, offering a range of experiences to suit every guest’s preference. Whether it is a family vacation, a group expedition, or a solo escape into nature, the property ensures that each guest departs with memories and a longing to return.

With the addition of the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground to its portfolio, Blue Water Development continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the hospitality industry.

Guests can expect the same level of dedication, service, and care that has earned the company a reputation for excellence over the years.

Engineering License

SALISBURY – Salisbury-based architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC (GMB) congratulates staff member Kerica R. Contreras, P.E., on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the state of Maryland.

Contreras is a project engineer in GMB’s Structural/Marine Engineering Group, where she provides design using post-tensioned concrete as well as conventional wood framing and masonry, conducts structural conditions inspections and evaluations, and prepares long-term reserve studies.

She has extensive experience in engineering design and mathematics education, having spent 10 years as a K-12 mathematics teacher in the Dominican Republic and the state of Georgia. Additionally, she served nearly four years in the U.S. Air Force as an avionic sensors technician. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Florida State University, as well as a Master of Education from American Intercontinental University.

Contreras was involved in the structural design of The Ross II building, which recently opened in downtown Salisbury, Md., as well as the Federalsburg Health Center in Caroline County, Md., and the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach, Del., which are expected to open in 2024.

She is currently working on a project for the City of Fruitland, Md., to upgrade and enlarge several road culverts to improve stormwater drainage and decrease flooding along the Tuxent Branch drainage pathway.

George, Miles & Buhr, LLC (GMB) is a client-focused firm that provides comprehensive engineering, architectural, planning, and coastal resiliency services across the mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 1960, GMB provides quality designs that enhance our communities and safeguard the environment. GMB is headquartered in Salisbury, Md., and has additional offices in Seaford, Ocean View and Lewes, Del., and Sparks, Md.

Director Announced

SALISBURY – Lower Shore Enterprises Inc. (LSE) is thrilled to announce Sam Jackson as its new transportation director.

Jackson is a graduate of Concord University with a Bachelor of Science in tourism industry management. He has a background in transportation coordination through his time working in the Delaware beaches vacation rental management field.

In addition, Jackson has direct experience working with people with disabilities during his time at Camp Virginia Jaycee Inc. in Blue Ridge, Va. He is a local from Somerset County and currently lives in Salisbury with his wife and enjoys traveling, running, and playing guitar.

Jackson will be managing a fleet of 25 vehicles supporting over a hundred people with disabilities in the tri-county area to achieve their employment and meaningful day service goals through safe and dependable transportation services.

Center Opens

SALISBURY – BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, opened their Salisbury center on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions for which there is often no alternative treatment. “We are excited to open the first plasma donation center on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Donors have a unique opportunity to make a difference in the community through plasma donation.” said Darin Baker, manager of the BioLife Plasma Services’ Salisbury center.

During each donation, plasma is separated from the blood and the blood elements are returned to the donor’s body, through a simple, low-risk process called plasmapheresis. Screened plasma collected from healthy individuals is processed into a wide variety of therapeutics for people around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia, and hereditary angioedema.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Salisbury center. They must pass a physical examination at their first visit and are screened at each visit to ensure they meet eligibility criteria. All donors are compensated for their time and commitment.

For more information or to schedule your appointment visit us at www.biolifeplasma.com/locations/maryland/salisbury.