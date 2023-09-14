SNOW HILL – The annual Worcester County Fair will return to Byrd Park this weekend, Sept. 15-17.

Billed as a traditional country fair in a picturesque setting, the 2023 Worcester County Fair invites community members to enjoy live entertainment, children’s performers, contests, food and more. Vendors will offer crafts and games for kids, and the Maryland Agricultural Showcase Trailer will be onsite throughout the weekend with colorful displays and interactive exhibits.

The schedule will include some featured bands on Friday and Saturday evening. Steve Frene will play on Friday from 3-4:30 p.m., followed by The Folk Villains from 5-7 p.m. The Shore Blues Band will play on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

This year’s fair also features the return of several popular events, including the Classic Car and Truck Show, held on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and the 4-H Cupcake Smackdown, held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Fair hours are Friday, Sept. 15, from 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.worcestercountyfair.com or the Worcester County Fair Facebook page.

Friday, Sept. 15

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Vendor Check-In

2 p.m.: Bingo Games with Prizes

2-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts

3-4:30 p.m.: Steve Frene

5-7 p.m.: The Folk Villains

6 p.m.: Benefit Cake Auction

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 a.m.: Rabbit Show

10 a.m.: Dairy Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Inflatable Bounce House

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Classic Car & Truck Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Pine Needle Basket Demo

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Quilter’s Demo

11 a.m.: Poultry & Beef Show

11 a.m.: Children’s Limbo Contest

11:30 a.m.: Tug of War – Kids vs. Parents

12-2 p.m.: Archery Tag

12:30 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest

1 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Review

1 p.m.: Jackie Rose Pirate

1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts

2 p.m.: Children Pedal Tractors

2 p.m.: Bingo Games with Prizes

2:30 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest

2:30 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show

3 p.m.: Egg Toss Game

3 p.m.: Meat Goat Show

3:30 p.m.: Hula Hoop Contests

4 p.m.: Sheep Show

4 p.m.: Sack Race

4:30 p.m.: Bubbles

5-7 p.m.: Shore Blues Band

5:30 p.m.: Swine Show

Sunday, Sept. 17

10 a.m.: Church Service

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Pine Needle Basket Demo

12 p.m.: Bingo Games with Prizes

1 p.m.: Lily the Spring Fairy

1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts

1 p.m. 4-H Demonstration Contest

2:30 p.m.: 4-H Cupcake Smackdown

3:30 p.m.: Awards Ceremony

The Worcester County Fair Board consists of President Susan Todd, Vice President Mary Phipps-Dickerson and Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Entwistle and Board members Ginger Pettitt, Barb Barga, David Cooper, Kelly Beauchamp, Lisa Gebhardt, Jessica Flores and Diana Sabia.