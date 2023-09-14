OCEAN PINES – Rick Farr will serve as the association’s new president.

In an organization meeting held last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Board of Directors voted unanimously to have Farr serve as association president, Stuart Lakernick to serve as vice president, John Lathum to serve as secretary and Monica Rakowski to serve as treasurer.

“I certify the election of Rick Farr as president, by a vote 7-0, Stuart Lakernick as vice president by a vote of 7-0, certifying Secretary John Lathum by of vote of 7-0, and Treasurer Monica Rakowski by a vote of 7-0,” Bruce Bright, the association’s attorney, announced last week.

Following each year’s election, the Ocean Pines Board of Directors holds an organization meet to elect the association’s officers. Nominations are made and voted on by members of the board.

“Voting shall occur by show of hands and certified by legal counsel, who is present,” Farr said last week. “Candidates for each office shall remain in the room and be permitted to vote. To be elected, the candidate must secure a simple majority of the vote of the board. Votes shall be taken until a candidate is elected.”

In addition to the election of officers, the board last week appointed Linda Martin as assistant secretary, Steve Phillips as assistant treasurer, UHY as the auditing firm, Bruce Bright of Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand as legal counsel, and Doug Parks as parliamentarian.

“As an appointment for parliamentarian, I put up an appointment for Doug Parks to be parliamentarian for the board,” Farr said this week.

Last Saturday’s agenda also included the establishment of committee assignments. Farr will serve on the racquet sports committee, Lakernick will serve on the aquatics and strategic planning committees, Lathum will serve on the elections and marine activities committees, Rakowski will serve on the budget and finance committee, Director Jeff Heavner will serve on the environment and natural assets and recreation and parks committees, Director Steve Jacobs will serve on the golf and bylaws and resolutions committees, and Director Elaine Brady will serve on the communications and architectural review committees.

Board meetings for the coming year have been scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 4 as a town hall, Feb. 17, March 23, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 10 as an annual meeting.

“An executive council meeting is to be determined,” Farr added, “and we will notify the membership when that date is confirmed.”