A crowd of concertgoers are pictured at the Ocean City Inlet during the 2021 OC BikeFest. This year’s event will be held Sept. 13-17. Photo courtesy of OC BikeFest

OCEAN CITY – The largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast returns to Ocean City this week.

The 2023 OC BikeFest officially kicked off Wednesday with thousands of motorcyclists making their way to Ocean City and surrounding areas for a weekend of live music, bike displays, vendors and more.

Festivities will take place through Sept. 17 at both the Inlet parking lot and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

“OC BikeFest in Ocean City, Maryland is an annual gathering that revs up the excitement for motorcycle enthusiasts and beyond,” said Marketing and Communications Director Jessica Waters. “This event offers an electrifying blend of live music, custom bike displays, and an exhilarating parade of motorcycles that stretches along the scenic coastal backdrop.”

National acts, including Moonshine Bandits, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Billy Idol will grace the stages of OC BikeFest on Wednesday and Thursday. Live entertainment will continue throughout the weekend, with The Struts, Shinedown, Jared James Nichols and Jasmine Cain performing on Friday, and ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd performing on Saturday.

The annual motorcycle parade will also make its return to the Ocean City Boardwalk Saturday morning, with registration starting at 9 a.m. from 27th Street. OC BikeFest will also feature dozens of vendors, bike displays and more.

“With a lineup of top-notch bands, including classic rock legends and emerging artists, the festival provides a soundtrack that perfectly complements the roar of engines,” Waters said. “Attendees can explore a vibrant vendor village, showcasing the latest motorcycle gear and accessories, as well as enjoy delicious food and cold beverages. Whether you’re a hardcore biker or simply looking for an unforgettable weekend, OC Bikefest promises an unforgettable experience.”

In a statement issued last week, the Town of Ocean City reminded visitors the Ocean City Inlet parking lot will remain closed for the duration of OC BikeFest and throughout the month of September as it prepares for several large fall events.

While OC BikeFest began Sept. 13, the promoters began setup on Sept. 10. During the event, OC BikeFest will have limited motorcycle-only parking in the Inlet lot.

Parking spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on OC BikeFest, visit ocbikefest.com. OC BikeFest is also held in conjunction with Delmarva Bike Week. For more information, visit delmarvabikeweek.com.