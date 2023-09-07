Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Sept. 8: Open Casting Call

The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater will be casting for its January 2024 production of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, “Mean Girls, Jr.” Auditions for this fast-paced fun musical are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Due to the mature theme of the play, auditions for young people, male and female, will be limited to ages 12 and older. For singing roles, auditioners will need to select and perform at least 16 measures of a song from a Broadway musical, with or without musical accompaniment. Those preparing to audition for an acting role, will need to visit OP Childrens Theater Facebook page to access, memorize, and practice vocal delivery of a select monologue. Be prepared to show proof of full Covid vaccination. For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

Sept. 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host its monthly crab cake dinner, from 4-6 p.m., carryout or eat in. Prices are one crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw, $14; two crab cake sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and one crab cake sandwich, $10. Bake sale table available.

Sept. 8: Meet The Artists

Worcester County Arts Council, 6 Jefferson Street, Berlin, will offer from 5-7 p.m. an opportunity to meet and enjoy the artwork of featured artists Geo McElroy and Ellie Scott, while enjoying complimentary refreshments. In addition to the featured artists’ exhibit, artwork created by 30 artists and members of the Co-Op Gallery is on display and available for purchase.

Sept. 9: Boardwalk Arts Festival

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed wine tasting event hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, in Bethany Beach. Enjoy light fare and over 60 wines will be featured through 12 tastings. Tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com.

Sept. 9: Small Town Throw Down

Berlin will host the Small Town Throw Down country music festival on Main Street featuring live bands all day from 1-6 p.m. in front of the Atlantic Hotel.

Sept. 9: Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be Shannon Ehinger, who has fished her entire life on the Eastern Shore with passion for the sport passed on from her dad Buddy. She has been a mate on both commercial and recreational charter boats, fishing the White Marlin Open, designing custom tackle to owning 353 Custom Tackle store in West Ocean City. Also, members report on pertinent fishing topics. All welcome.

Sept. 9: Spaghetti Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept Auxiliary will be holding a spaghetti carry out/dine in dinner at the main station in Bishopville from 4-6 p.m. Meat or meatless sauce, regular or gluten free noodles, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Cost is $12 per platter and $6 for children under 8 (half portion).

Sept. 9: Cannery Exhibition

“Phillips Cannery: Remembered” exhibition photos and narratives curated by Patrick L. Henry from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by Germantown School Community Heritage Center 10223 Trappe Road Berlin.

Sept. 9-10: Community Festival

A two-day Community Festival will be held on old Pullett’s UM Church grounds, 11909 Blueberry Road, Whaleyville at noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. A live concert at 2 p.m. with God’s Travelers, along with DJ Felton and Connie Harris. Featuring kids moon bounce, games, face painting, vendor sales, baked goods; food and beverage provided. Sunday is outdoor fellowship service.

Sept.12-14: Safe Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Safe Boating Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin, from 6-9 p.m. all three days. The Maryland Boating Safety Education Act requires that anyone born after July 1, 1972 must possess a Maryland Basic Boating Safety Certificate to operate a boat in the state of Maryland. Those attending the class and passing the test will receive a Maryland Boating Certificate which is NASBLA approved and valid in all states. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected].

Sept. 13: Lions Club Meeting

Ocean City Lions Club Meeting will be held 12534 Airport Road, Ocean City with 6 p.m. social hour and 7 p.m. dinner and meeting. Guests welcome.

Sept. 14: Town Meeting

Worcester County Commissioner President Chip Bertino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. Bertino will give an update on what is going on around the county. Guests will include Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli; Lauren Cooper, executive director of the Cricket Center, and Jennifer Keener, director of Development Review and Permitting. Crisafulli will discuss new discipline programs to be implemented within county schools. Cooper will talk about the Cricket Center’s main objective to reduce trauma to child victims by bringing all necessary local agencies together. Keener will provide information on the redistricting efforts within the county. “This will be an informative meeting,” said Bertino. “There’s a lot going on in the county and I believe my guests will have a lot to share.”

Sept. 14: Bingo Fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County will be hosting bingo at the Willards Lions Club. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the first game starting at 7 p.m. All prizes are cash prizes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase along with specialty games for the chance to win more money. $25 admission will be at the door. Proceeds from this event go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County to support affordable homeownership and critical home repairs/aging in place programs in Wicomico and Somerset Counties. For more information, call Karen Cooper, Community Relations Coordinator at 410-546-1551 ext. 131.

Sept. 15: Flounder Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark will hold a fried flounder dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fried fish, green beans, macaroni and cheese and cornbread. Beverage and dessert, $10.

Sept. 16: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue.

Sept. 16: Community Clean-Up

From 9 a.m.-noon, Taylor Bank’s Ocean View, Ocean Landing and Chincoteague branches will hold a “Team Up For Good Community Clean-up.” The three branch locations will be check-in/disposal sites. Gather a team of colleagues, friends or family or participate as an individual. Each location will host a friendly competition with first, second and third place prizes awarded to the groups that collect the most weight in trash. A bonus prize will be awarded for the most unique or unusual item found. www.taylorbank.com.

Sept. 23: Dance Performance

Cosponsored by Assateague State Park, a free outdoor professional dance performance will act as a conduit to connect the community, environment, and performing arts in one. Rain date Sept. 24. Event includes performances from the New York City based dance company Continuum Contemporary/Ballet, Eric Trope and guest artists, soloist Georgina Pazcoguin, artists of the Washington Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, as well as eco talks from Assateague State Park, Maryland Coastal Bays, Assateague Coastal Trust and a post-performance Q&A. Pre-performance, the Island’s new Five Tides restaurant and gift shop will be open, as well as a children’s art activity tent sponsored by Freed USA. This production will be offered to the community at no cost and is being made possible through donations and grants from the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Salisbury University Foundation, and National Endowment for the Arts.

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1: Pickleball Tourney

One of the biggest racquet sports events of the year returns with the third annual Oktoberfest pickleball tournament at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center. The event each year draws several hundred players and hundreds more spectators and is the only pickleball tournament with cash prizes held on the Delmarva Peninsula. For players, registration is $45, and the registration deadline is Sept. 15. To register, visit https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/3025225. Tournament organizers will post the full tournament schedule, including match start times, two weeks prior to the tournament. Organizers will break out age/skill brackets accordingly about three weeks prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Cathy Noble at [email protected].

Oct. 1: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. There will be a very limited number of tickets at the door, so pre-sales are strongly encouraged.

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K.

Oct. 10: Mini Golf Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Mini Golf Tournament at Nick’s Dino Golf Course on 125th Street in Ocean City at 2 p.m. Following the same rules and side bet contests as a real golf tournament, this event is for golfers and non-golfers alike. Prizes will be on hand for closest to the pin, hole in one, ball drop, and other fun contests. Mulligans available to gain an advantage. Beverages available along the course for sale. Happy Hour to follow at Grotto’s Pizza next door. Teams are twosomes, $50/team, shotgun start at 2 p.m. Sponsorships available. To register your team and snag a hole sponsorship, OceanPinesChamber.org.

Oct. 15: Empowering Children

Enlightening Women will hold a free community event at Henry Park, offering activities for the whole family, free school supplies, free food and free winter coat giveaways, community vendors and health vendors. Event starts at noon and runs through 4 p.m. [email protected].