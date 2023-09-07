Over Labor Day weekend, there were 34 lifeguard stands and 15 four-wheel quads covering 10 miles of beach in Ocean City. This is not unusual for this time of year because of seasonal staffing issues.

What was unique about this holiday weekend was the hot and humid weather as well as strong ocean currents from offshore storm activity. The perfect beach weather and active ocean resulted in peak season crowds. Labor Day weekend has in recent years seen reduced crowds due to most school systems and all universities being back in session.

With lifeguard stands spread out as much as eight blocks in some areas last weekend, the safety messages were sent far and wide. At least twice last weekend cell phones were overtaken with public safety alerts. Startling at first and similar to Amber Alert messages, the message was wise to send out.

The message received Saturday was, “Life-threatening rip currents and large battering waves through the weekend. Use extreme caution when swimming and avoid areas where waves are breaking directly on the beach. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline. Consult on-duty Beach Patrol before entering the water …” The alert advised swimmers to stay in knee deep water and swim in front of the lifeguard stands whenever possible. It was a smart use of technology, even if it was ignored by some visitors.

Over the course of the holiday week-end, there were 472 reported rescues in Ocean City – 152 on Saturday, 230 on Sunday and 90 on Monday. What’s not included in this tally were the rescues made by surfers who oftentimes help swimmers in trouble before lifeguards are even aware. There were al-so at least nine requests for paramedic help on the beach due to shore break injuries with at least three people hurt enough to require aviation transport. There were also some scanner reports indicating lifeguards suffering from heat exhaustion and requiring medical attention.

Though the status of the injured taken by air transport is unknown, the Ocean City Beach Patrol deserves a salute for being proactive with the alert system as well as the daily work in the ocean. Lives were saved because of their efforts, and we should all be grateful for the personnel who continued to stay in summer mode and in some cases return to Ocean City to fulfill employment commitments. A tip of the cap to all the heroes in red for their work and outreach throughout the summer, particularly over last weekend.