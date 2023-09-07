Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – A conditional use request for a miniature golf course will advance to the Mayor and Council with a favorable recommendation.

Nearly a year after receiving a conditional use for a new miniature golf course near 19th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, the connections of Nick’s Golf came before the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday seeking another conditional use for an alternate location half a block to the north. Zoning Administrator Kay Gordy told the commission the applicant was seeking a favorable recommendation after the previous conditional use expired.

“Mr. Geracimos received a conditional use approval in August of 2022 to relocate his operations to lots 150 through 154, locally known as 1901 and 1907 Philadelphia Avenue. The site plan was subsequently approved, but the applicant was unable to achieve the creation of the golf course …,” she explained. “To that extent, Nick’s Golf LLC is coming before you this evening to seek a second favorable recommendation to the Mayor and City Council for the conditional use in the LC-1 district to build the mini golf course with a featured accessory kids playground in a manner similar to the previous approval.”

For years, Nick’s Jurassic Mini Golf has operated from its location at 1801 Philadelphia Avenue. Last year, however, the planning commission approved a conditional use request for a new office complex on the site, prompting a relocation of the mini golf course.

Nick’s Golf LLC Principal Nicholas Geracimos has since purchased property just one block north with plans to construct a new and improved course. And last September, the Mayor and Council approved his conditional use request to operate in the LC-1 zoning district.

“Of course, as you know, about a year ago this applicant came forward and received a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and City Council for the mini golf course to be located on this property and through legal matters, they’ve had to make other arrangements,” Gordy told the commission this week.

She noted Geracimos was now seeking another conditional use to build his mini golf course just half a block to the north of the previously approved location. For his part, Geracimos said the 18-hole course would be constructed in a manner similar to previously approved site plans, but that the layout had been reoriented.

“I’ve positioned it in a way that will minimize impacts on the neighbors,” he explained.

Bordered by the Islander Motel to the south and Mariner’s Watch to the north, the proposed mini golf course will feature an 18-hole course with landscaping and waterfalls, a golf office and a ropes course.

While 18 parking spaces are required for an 18-hole course, Gordy said Geracimos’ plan calls for an additional five spaces. The parking lot, she noted, would be located to the south of the Islander Motel.

“They are required to have one parking space per hole …,” she explained. “They are proposing to provide 23 parking spaces for this conditional use.”

Commissioner Joel Brous questioned if the ropes course should require additional parking.

“That playground could be a destination …,” he said. “But I’m not sure that we have anything in our code section that gives a parking requirement for something like that within a golf course.”

Gordy agreed.

“That might be something you want to consider in the future,” she said. “But they are providing five extra spaces over what is required for the miniature golf course.”

Geracimos said he viewed the ropes course as an added amenity that could be enjoyed by the entire family. He added the proposed site also featured wider sidewalks and nearby crosswalks that allowed patrons to walk to the course.

“I believe we have ample parking and I believe it will be a heavily walked-to location,” he said.

Geracimos said he has made efforts to minimize impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. He said he had repositioned his lighting and reoriented the course so that most holes were located to the west, near Fish Tales.

“I think it makes sense for this area,” he said. “It’s commercial zoning. It’s good for the town, it’s good for the community and it complements the other businesses.”

In a public hearing held on the conditional use request, Islander Motel owner Peter Gikurias said he had opposed Geracimos’ previously approved plans for the lot south of his property. That disagreement, he noted, resulted in litigation.

“The court decided not to allow him to build mini golf there,” he said, adding that the case had been appealed.

Gikurias said he was now coming before the planning commission to oppose the new conditional use request for the property north of his motel. He said he was not only concerned about mini golf patrons cutting through his property, but about the potential noise associated with attractions on the site.

“Imagine going to a hotel and 10 feet from your headboard or pillow you have mini golf, which is going to be noisy,” he said. “That’s my main concern.”

Gikurias said he also had concerns with lighting. He also pointed out the proposed ropes course was 36 feet high, or roughly 10 feet higher than his building.

He ultimately argued the mini golf course was not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

“This is not going to help my business,” he said.

Local business owner Adam Lockhart Showell Sr. acknowledged the ongoing conflict between the two property owners but said that Geracimos had made efforts to address Gikurias’ concerns. He argued the mini golf course could benefit the Islander Motel.

“It’s an amenity to the motel, not a detriment to the motel,” he said.

While he argued that the previously approved location would have been a better location for Nick’s Mini Golf, business owner Doug Buxbaum said he supported the new conditional use request.

“He has created a brand that makes many businesses envious. He does a great job …,” he said. “Nick’s Mini Golf is definitely good for Ocean City and that location.”

Businessman Leighton Moore agreed. He noted that amusements were needed in Ocean City.

“Someday all you’re going to have is mini golf. I like mini golf, but that’s what you’re going to have. You’re not going to have rides in this town. It’s not going to happen. They’re going to go away,” he said. “So I would encourage you in this instance – and if you can in any instance – provide some type of family entertainment in this town. Because someday, if we don’t, you’re going to be stuck with nothing.”

Demetrios Kaouris, Gikurias’ attorney, argued that the conditional use request should be denied. He opined that the mini golf course failed to provide enough parking for the attractions found on the site and that the ropes course was not permitted in the LC-1 district. He added that the mini golf course was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan and incompatible with the existing neighborhood.

“I have laid out for you, in my view, very legal reasons why this application should not go through and should be denied,” he said.

Kristina Watkowski, Geracimos’ attorney, argued that mini golf courses were supported in the comprehensive plan and that her client’s course was compatible with the surrounding area. She added that no nearby residents had attended the public hearing to object to Geracimos’ request.

“I think this is completely suitable and appropriate and I ask that you approve this plan,” she said.

Following a two-hour meeting, the commission voted unanimously to forward the conditional use request to Mayor and Council with a favorable recommendation.

“I actually think this is compatible with the existing area,” said Commissioner Joe Wilson.