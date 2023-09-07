A sample of a "Maui Strong" T-shirt is shown. File Photo

OCEAN CITY – A local surf shop continues to raise funds for Maui following recent wildfires.

In recent weeks, Quiet Storm Surf Shop began selling “Maui Strong” T-shirts to benefit two Hawaiian nonprofits helping to rebuild parts of the island devastated by wildfires. As of Wednesday, the local company has raised $100,000 through T-shirt sales.

“We’re just trying to feed and clothe people that lost everything,” Quiet Storm Owner Bill Dreibelbis said this week. “There’s a lot of ways to do it. But this money is going directly to Maui. There are no administrative fees or anything.”

In August, wildfires erupted on Maui, destroying the historic town of Lahaina and killing more than 100 people.

After hearing the news, Dreibelbis – who at one time had a Quiet Storm store in Maui – began working with his team to develop “Maui Strong” shirts, which would be sold to raise funds for Maui charities.

“I lived there for two winters, and I have a lot of friends there,” he explained. “I’ve been going there since 1979, and I was just there in March. It’s my favorite place to go in the whole country.”

Dreibelbis said T-shirts went on sale last month for $30 each. He noted that the response was so positive, Quiet Storm stores have had to restock on all colors and sizes.

“We’re going to be getting a new batch in,” he said. “We’ve also been talking to the Oceans Calling people, and they are hopefully going to allow us to set up at the festival too.”

Dreibelbis said proceeds from the “Maui Strong” T-shirts will be donated to two charities set up by his friends – Kim Ball, owner of Hi-Tech Surf Sports, and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. Their nonprofits, Maui Sports Foundation and Mick Fleetwood Foundation, have been helping families impacted by the wildfires.

“This is going to help them feed, clothe and house people,” he said.

Dreibelbis said he also wanted to spread the word that Maui is open to visitors. He noted that while wildfires have devastated a small portion of the island, tourism has suffered.

“Eighty percent of their economy is based on tourism, and they are not getting the people,” he said.

While Quiet Storm has raised $100,000 through its T-shirt sales, Dreibelbis said he has no plans of stopping there. He said he hopes to generate $300,000 or more in the coming months.

“I’m horrified by what happened there, so I want to help,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of help from a lot of people.”

Dreibelbis said “Maui Strong” T-shirts are sold in all Quiet Storm Surf Shops and online at quietstorm.com.