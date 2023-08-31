A scene from last year’s Operation SEAs the Day vent within the Bayside community is pictured. Submitted Photo

SELBYVILLE — Freeman Arts Pavilion will once again partner with Operation SEAs the Day as it celebrates its 10th year to host participants as honored guests during the Voyage: The Ultimate Tribute to Journey performance on Friday, Sept. 8.

Operation SEAs the Day is a beach week event for wounded veterans and their families, which will take place Sept. 5-10. The wounded veterans have gone from a battlefield to a hospital and then home — most have never received a welcome home or a thank you for their service.

In addition to attending the performance, the VIFs (Very Important Families) will take part in the Heroes Welcome parade at 4:15 p.m. The families will depart from Sea Colony Marketplace in Bethany Beach and travel to Freeman Arts Pavilion in a motorcade along routes 1 and 54. Local communities and businesses are encouraged to line the streets to cheer and recognize the wounded warrior families.

Freeman Arts Pavilion has participated in Operation SEAs the Day nine years, said Executive Director Patti Grimes.

“We are honored to be a part of this special week-long beach event for wounded warriors and their families,” she said. “The whole event brings the community together to celebrate the service of others. As Operation SEAs the Day celebrates its 10th year, we invite the public to join us in celebrating the VIFs during the parade or by attending the Voyage performance.”

Voyage has been hailed by fans and critics alike as the #1 Journey tribute band in the world, performing Journey’s music with chilling accuracy! Since 2005, Voyage has dominated America with more sold out shows than any other tribute. Voyage takes you back to the ’80s era when the timeless music of Journey ruled the airwaves.

Tickets are $29, children 12 and under are free to attend, and are available at freemanarts.org or by calling 302-436-3015.

