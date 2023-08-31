Members of Friendship Methodist Church are pictured with school staff after donating clothing necessities to Buckingham Elementary School. Submitted image.

BERLIN– An unprecedented amount of donations from the community is expected to provide Buckingham Elementary School students with a strong start to the school year.

As they prepared their classrooms for students this week, teachers at Buckingham were overwhelmed by the ways the community has offered support to individual classrooms and the school as a whole as it prepares to welcome students back on Tuesday. Bins of backpacks, donations of art supplies and purchases from Amazon wish lists will ensure teachers and students can start the school year successfully.

“Buckingham is able to provide a highly effective, extraordinary school experience for all students due to the generosity of community organizations, our faith partners and citizens,” Principal Chris Welch said.

While nonprofits and community groups in Berlin have always offered local kids in need things like free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts, in the wake of spending cuts related to the school system’s maintenance of effort budget there have been even more offers of assistance. The community responded when Worcester County Public Schools announced that instructional supply and materials of instruction allotments were being reduced by 50%.

“The Worcester County community is always super generous but in light of the budget crisis they’re even more generous,” Welch said.

She said local churches have donated school supplies and necessities while the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club is again supporting the school’s PBIS and student of the month programs. A local democratic group donated art supplies and Randy’s Crew brought in 100 boxes of multicultural crayons. There have been countless other gifts as well, so many that the school was able to cut the items parents had to purchase to fulfill back-to-school lists.

“The donations to the art room here at Buckingham highlight the supportive community we have in Berlin,” said Melissa Reid, art teacher at Buckingham. “Buckingham Elementary sees itself as a family, and that feeling of family extends to our community partners.”

First grade teacher Melissa Henderson was awed by the array of items donated to the school for both teachers and students.

“We have a remarkably giving and supportive community here in Berlin,” Henderson said. “We are thankful and humbled by the continuous support that is given to our school. This is just one more reason Berlin is the coolest small town.”

Amazon wish lists shared on the We Heart Berlin Facebook page generated donations for countless classrooms at Buckingham and beyond. Mary Hedlesky, secretary of the nonprofit organization, said the idea was suggested by resident Jennifer Ludt and quickly took off.

“With all the budget cuts, teachers shouldn’t have to buy all this stuff,” Hedlesky said. “The teachers, they really care and want to do the best they can for the kids.”

Resident Carol Rose, a familiar Buckingham volunteer, is a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church. The church is one of those that has supported the school for years.

“We just feel Buckingham Elementary School students are family to us and when there is a need we are happy to do the best we can to help them take care of it,” Rose said.