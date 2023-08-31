Elizabeth Joines

CRISFIELD — Elizabeth Joines, age 58, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, in Crisfield.

Born in St. Michaels, she was the daughter of Catherine Sard and the late Donald Sard.

Beth loved boating, fishing, camping, and spending time at the beach with her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Joines; son, Chad Joines; sisters Judy Ninzeheltzer (Larry) and Donna Counts (Stan); brother Earnest Sard; nephew Joe Land (Sara); nieces Leah Sard and Kay Sard and sister-in-law Nadine Blades (Mike); nephew Brandon Blades and niece Emily Blades and sister-in-law Sharin Neff (Derek); nephew Dylan Neff and brother-in-law Lee Joines (Linda); niece Shannon Joines; and nephew Jonathon Joines.

Cremation followed her death. Services will be private for the family. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Kenneth Herbert Mullinix

OCEAN PINES — Kenneth Herbert Mullinix, 87, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. He was born on Nov. 9, 1935 in Baltimore to Winfred Mullinix and Gertrude Taylor Mullinix.

Ken grew up in Baltimore City where he graduated Mount Saint Joseph’s High School in Baltimore. Ken began his career in banking in Baltimore City. He then had a long career in the roofing industry eventually owning a successful roofing company. After moving to the Eastern Shore and retiring, he went to work as a Forecaddie at Glen Riddle Golf Course. Ken’s true love was to be on the golf course every day. He was an excellent golfer and enjoyed his time with friends and family playing the sport.

He is survived by his wife Glenda Mullinix of Ocean Pines. He was the father to three children, Melanie Westphal with her husband Jim of Beaufort, S.C., Ken Mullinix Jr and his significant other Patty of Lewes, Del. and Mary Anne Cooper and her husband Scott of Berlin. He was ‘Poppop’ to Wesley Cooper with his wife Rose of Berlin and Amy Bounds with her husband Zach of Salisbury. Additional surviving family members include his sister-in-law, Kay Colton. Ken’s nieces and nephew were Diane Martin, David Hasselfhoff, Joyce Corjon, Jean Driver and Lisa Coe.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Winfred Mullinix and Gertrude Taylor Mullinix; his sister, Delores Hasselhoff; and his brother, Paul Mullinix. He also was predeceased by his beloved dog Spike.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ken’s name to Coastal Hospice at CoastalHospice.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

X

Kenneth D. Allen

OCEAN PINES — Kenneth D. Allen, age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at Stansell

House in Ocean Pines MD. He was born on January 18, 1930 in Pleasanton Kansas. He grew up in Washington DC. Served in the military as an army paratrooper and on the Ceremonial Guard. He later joined the DC fire department where he retired as a Battalion Fire chief.

He moved to Ocean City MD in 1979 where he kept busy in retirement building custom homes, playing golf, cheering for the Redskins and celebrating life with close friends. He will be forever missed for his sense of humor, larger than life personality and devotion to his family.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, children- Karen (Rick) Mason, Kenneth, and Connie (Ted) Chapman, 5 grandchildren- Todd, Katie, TJ, Cameron, and Matthew, and 1 great grandson- Cole, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coastal Hospice.

X

Cynthia Parkin Maycock

OCEAN PINES — Cynthia “Cindy” Parkin Maycock, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 87.

She was surrounded by her loving family in Ocean Pines. Cindy was born on June 4, 1936, in Ripley, Derbyshire, England. She grew up in Ripley and later married her childhood sweetheart, the late Dr. John Norman Maycock, an internationally recognized scientist. In 1961, Cindy made the bold decision to move to the United States with her husband, settling in Catonsville. Norman called Cindy his hero for taking such a leap of faith with him. Together, they raised their two daughters, Susan Pamela and Sally Patricia.

A lifelong athlete, Cindy found her passion in field hockey. She joined the Baltimore Field Hockey Association and excelled as a goalie. Her dedication and love for the game led her to serve as the President of the association for an impressive 30 years. Cindy was also a valued member of the Southeast Field Hockey Tournament Team, where she hosted a pre-Thanksgiving feast for her teammates and friends every year.

After retiring from field hockey, Cindy discovered new passions. She enjoyed flounder fishing and clamming on her boat, “Sally Sue.” She was a longtime active member of the Maryland Kennel Club and Ocean City Golf Club, where she served as the Hospitality Chairperson and President of the Nine Hole Ladies, respectively. Cindy was also a devoted fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.

“Miss Cindy,” an affectionate moniker given to her by her daughters’ friends, will be best remembered for her sense of humor, her ability to tell a joke, and her warm hugs. She had a love for music, played the organ, and possessed a beautiful soprano voice. Her sparkling blue eyes and love for Christmas and a roaring fire brought joy to those around her. Cindy’s dinner table was always welcome to all.

She is survived by her daughter Susan and son-in-law John Mendoza; grandchildren Alexandra (Christian) Pallazola of Scituate, Mass., Captain Ian (Camille) Mendoza of Surf City, N.C. and Jack and Anna Watsic of Mt. Airy; son-in-law Dana Watsic; and great-granddaughters Adrienne and Paige Pallazola and Emilia Mendoza.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. John N. Maycock; her daughter, Sally Watsic; her parents, John “Jack” and Freda Parkin; and her brother, John Parkin.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her name to Coastal Hospice at Catered Living of Ocean Pines, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 in honor of the exceptional care and respect they provided to Cindy.

X

Raymond Joseph Shanley

BERLIN — Surrounded by his loving family and close friend Ron DeCarlo, Raymond Joseph (Bud) Shanley passed away peacefully at his home in Berlin on Aug. 17, 2023, from cancer. He was 83 years old.

Born in Washington, D.C. on February 10, 1940, Bud was the son of Raymond Joseph Shanley Sr. and his wife Irene Butler Shanley.

He attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. for two years before entering the Augustinian minor seminary where he completed his high school education at the Augustinian Academy in Staten Island, N.Y. He remained in the seminary for seven more years, during which time he earned degrees in English and Philosophy from Villanova University.

Upon leaving the seminary, Bud taught history, Latin, and English at Archbishop Carroll High School while earning a graduate degree in International Law and Relations at Catholic University of America. He always felt a deep debt of gratitude to the Augustinian community for the life-long impact they had on his spiritual, personal and professional life.

In 1968, he entered the executive training program at Chemical Bank in New York, which led to a lifetime career in banking and trade finance. At the time of his death, he was CFO for Second Factor, Inc.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean Neubeck Shanley; his beloved children, Suzanne Savage (Scott), Raymond Shanley (Julianne), Kevin Shanley (Melissa), and Jean Marie Shanley; his treasured grandchildren, Caroline, Sarah and Colin Savage, Sophie, Annika, and Gavin Shanley and Rutger and Connor Shanley; his sisters, Irene Shanley and Patricia Ray (Ed); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Doris Earle and Ann Hoyle; his brothers-in-law, George Earle, John Hoyle and Jim McKnight; his sister-in-law Kitsy Neubeck; and niece Annie Neubeck.

For those of us whose lives he dearly touched over the years, Bud will be remembered for his deep spirituality, his integrity and work ethic, and his deep love and loyalty to family and friends, and his delightful Irish sense of humor.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Augustinian Fund for the Care of Sick and Elderly Friars, 214 Ashwood Road, Villanova, Pa. 19085 in memory of Raymond J. Shanley.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.