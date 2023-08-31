Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City President Bob Wolfing was presented the special volunteer award by Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue recently named the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City as the recipient of the 2023 Sam Wilkinson Volunteer Award.

Since 2003, the award has recognized local people who dedicate their time and talents to help others. The award also honors the memory of its namesake, 8-year-old Sam Wilkinson, who died in a tragic water accident in Ocean City.

Sam played soccer in Ocean Pines and his father, Bob, was a volunteer coach for Ocean Pines Recreation programs. The award was established to recognize a volunteer within the Recreation and Parks Department.

Donahue said the department depends on many volunteers to help run the various programs, sports leagues, and classes held in Ocean Pines.

“This year, we decided that there was a group of people that do a considerable amount for Ocean Pines. They do a lot of work for the Recreation Department, and they give back to our community,” she said.

The Kiwanis Club of Great Ocean Pines/Ocean City was founded in 1980 and is part of a global nonprofit that “shares the challenge of community improvement,” Donahue said.

“Members of the club contribute their time and energy, helping those less fortunate than themselves, with a heavy focus on the children in our community,” she said.

Donahue said Kiwanis members help many local groups and also sponsor clubs at local public schools. They provide financial assistance, including college scholarships for local high school students. The group also collects items for needy children and the local homeless population.

“Giving back to the community and bringing the community together is what the Kiwanis are all about,” she said. “At different times of the year, they are toy collectors, food collectors [and] school supply collectors.

“Kiwanis are proud to participate in the Ocean Pines Community. They have been around a long time and plan to continue to have a significant presence,” she continued. “And, if you’ve never been to one of their pancake breakfasts, you’re really missing out!”

Donahue presented the award to Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing.

“I’m accepting this award on behalf of our 50 members that we have, and they will be very proud to see this. And we’ll be around for a long time,” he said.

The Kiwanis Club of Great Ocean Pines/Ocean City meets Wednesday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Community Center on 235 Ocean Parkway. Prospective new members are always welcome.

For more information, visit www.kiwanisofopoc.org.