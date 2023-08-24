OCEAN CITY – Jolly Roger Amusement Park was recently recognized as one of the “seven road trip-worthy amusement parks,” according to AAA.

In an ongoing summer series spotlighting the best attractions in the United States, AAA recommends in a press release for potential visitors to “buckle up and hit the road for an epic drive trip adventure to some of the country’s top amusement parks.”

Along with Jolly Roger and its two locations in Ocean City – on the Wicomico Street Pier and at 30th Street – the AAA list includes Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, Va.; Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park, Calif.; Nashville Shores, Nashville, Tenn.; Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri; and Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia Calif.

The reference to Jolly Roger included, “How about an amusement park with a view? Visitors can take a spin on the Ferris wheel at the Jolly Roger amusement park in Ocean City while taking in a beautiful ocean sunset. This seaside amusement park has been an Ocean City tradition since 1964. With five separate parks, visitors have plenty of rides and slides to enjoy. Plan for a full day, from go-karting at Speedworld to water sliding adventures at Splash Mountain. The parks are conveniently located near a plethora of hotels and restaurants.”

Jolly Roger was founded in 1964 by Charles “Buddy” Jenkins and began as the Arnold Palmer Putting Course and Driving Range. One year later, 10 amusement rides were added and the park’s attractions grew in the following years.