Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Aug. 25-26: Adoption Event

Town Cats will host an adoption event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 11330 Samuel Bowen Blvd, Unit 100, in Berlin.

Aug. 25-27: Jeep Week

Annual Ocean City Jeep Week will feature vendors, events, beach crawl, Jeep jam and more. www.oceancityjeepweek.com for full schedule.

Aug. 25-31: Sneaker Drive

The new or used athletic shoe fundraiser drive to support the programs offered at the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health located in Berlin will draw to a close at the end of August. Any gently worn, used or new sneakers donated by the end of the month will be turned in to become material for road construction while the Grace Center will receive money to support their programs. Sneaker donations may be dropped off at the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health located at 10226 Old Ocean City Blvd., Unit 2, Berlin, 21811 across from AGH. Call 443-513-4124 with questions or need directions.

Aug. 26: Community Shred Day

Taylor Bank invites the community to Sturgis Park in Snow Hill from 9-11 a.m. for a free Community Shred Day. Each household can bring up to three banker boxes or bags of documents to be shredded. Contact J3 Mobile Shredding at [email protected].

Aug. 27: Backpack Blessing

Blessing of the Backpacks Worship Service, 10 a.m., at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. Celebrate and prepare for the upcoming academic year. Students bring your backpacks. All are welcome. Refreshments follow the service. For more information, call 410-641-2186.

Aug. 28: Jazz, Blues Event

Join Germantown School Community Heritage Center for “An Evening of Jazz and Blues” with Everett Spells from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Bring your own chair and cooler. Meals will also be available for $10 each. Location is 10223 Trappe Road and the rain date is Saturday, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. 410-641-0638.

Sept. 2: Classic Car Show

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Classic Car & Jeep Show at the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park from 9 a.m.-noon. Cars will be $20 (cash only) day of, but $15 if they pre-register at the chamber website.

Sept. 8: Open Casting Call

The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater will be casting for its January 2024 production of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, “Mean Girls, Jr.” Auditions for this fast-paced fun musical are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Due to the mature theme of the play, auditions for young people, male and female, will be limited to ages 12 and older. For singing roles, auditioners will need to select and perform at least 16 measures of a song from a Broadway musical, with or without musical accompaniment. Those preparing to audition for an acting role, will need to visit OP Childrens Theater Facebook page to access, memorize, and practice vocal delivery of a select monologue.

Be prepared to show proof of full Covid vaccination. For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

Sept. 9: Boardwalk Arts Festival

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed wine tasting event hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, in Bethany Beach. Enjoy light fare and over 60 wines will be featured through 12 tastings. Tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com.

Sept. 9-10: Community Festival

A two-day Community Festival will be held on old Pullett’s UM Church grounds, 11909 Blueberry Road, Whaleyville at noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. A live concert at 2 p.m. with God’s Travelers, along with DJ Felton and Connie Harris. Featuring kids moon bounce, games, face painting, vendor sales, baked goods; food and beverage provided. Sunday is outdoor fellowship service.

Sept.12-14: Safe Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Safe Boating Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin, from 6-9 p.m. all three days. The Maryland Boating Safety Education Act requires that anyone born after July 1, 1972 must possess a Maryland Basic Boating Safety Certificate to operate a boat in the state of Maryland. Those attending the class and passing the test will receive a Maryland Boating Certificate which is NASBLA approved and valid in all states. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected].

Sept. 14: Town Meeting

Worcester County Commissioner President Chip Bertino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. Bertino will give an update on what is going on around the county. Guests will include Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli; Lauren Cooper, executive director of the Cricket Center, and Jennifer Keener, director of Development Review and Permitting. Crisafulli will discuss new discipline programs to be implemented within county schools. Cooper will talk about the Cricket Center’s main objective to reduce trauma to child victims by bringing all necessary local agencies together. Keener will provide information on the redistricting efforts within the county. “This will be an informative meeting,” said Bertino. “There’s a lot going on in the county and I believe my guests will have a lot to share.”

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1: Pickleball Tourney

One of the biggest racquet sports events of the year returns with the third annual Oktoberfest pickleball tournament at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center. The event each year draws several hundred players and hundreds more spectators and is the only pickleball tournament with cash prizes held on the Delmarva Peninsula. For players, registration is $45, and the registration deadline is Sept. 15. To register, visit https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/3025225. Tournament organizers will post the full tournament schedule, including match start times, two weeks prior to the tournament. Organizers will break out age/skill brackets accordingly about three weeks prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Cathy Noble at [email protected].

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two-mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K.