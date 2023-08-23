File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department has charged two individuals in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in June during the afternoon hours.

The Ocean City Police Department began investigating the armed robbery that occurred June 3 around 3:24 p.m. on Constitutional Avenue in Ocean City. The victim reported three African-American males approached him while he was outside. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his personal belongings. The victim gave the suspects several personal items. Witnesses in the area were able to provide officers with a description of the vehicle the suspects left in.

Utilizing the license plate reader system, officers were able to determine when the vehicle entered the Town of Ocean City, a more detailed description of the preexisting damage to the vehicle and the vehicle’s registration information. The vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at approximately 3:26 p.m., which led officers to believe the vehicle was leaving town. A description of the vehicle and suspects was shared with allied law enforcement agencies in both Maryland and Delaware.

Officers later learned that two robberies were committed in Delaware after the one occurred in Ocean City. There was a robbery and an attempted carjacking in Millsboro, Del. and an attempted carjacking in Georgetown, Del. The Delaware State Police and Georgetown Police Department were able to confirm their suspect descriptions matched Ocean City’s.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit with the Ocean City Police Department continued investigating this robbery. Detectives received information the suspects may have been in the Washington D.C. area. Detectives began working with the Washington Metro Police Department and Capital Police over the next several days.

On June 7, detectives learned Capital Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers and a short pursuit occurred. The two occupants, who were later identified as Dremale Vanterpool and Torrance Brock, abandoned the vehicle during the pursuit and fled on foot. Capital Police arrested Vanterpool and Brock on charges stemming from the pursuit.

Detectives continued to work with Capital Police and were able to determine Vanterpool and Brock were involved in the armed robbery that occurred in Ocean City on June 3. Detectives applied for arrest warrants for both individuals through the Maryland District Court Commissioners Office.

Through a coordinated effort among several law enforcement agencies, witness descriptions, and the license plate readers in Ocean City, the Ocean City Police Department was able to successfully charge the following two individuals:

Dremale Khary Vanterpool, 25, Washington DC, has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault and theft less than $100.00. Vanterpool was arrested in Washington D.C. and transferred to the custody of the Ocean City Police Department on Aug. 17. Vanterpool has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

Torrance Ronel Brock, 21, Edenton, N.C. has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault, and theft less than $100.00. Brock is currently being incarcerated in North Carolina on unrelated charges. A warrant has been issued for Brock’s arrest for the charges related to this incident.

The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at [email protected], or contact the department directly at 410-723-6610.