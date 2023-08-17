ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This is a good time for the usually outspoken Lamb to be a bit more discreet. You can still get your point across, but do it in a way that is less likely to turn off a potential supporter.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Good news: All that hard work you put in is beginning to pay off. But you need to watch that tendency to insist on doing things your way or no way. Be a bit more flexible.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might want to delay making a decision on the future of a long-standing relationship until you check out some heretofore hidden details that are just now beginning to emerge.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your reluctance to compromise on an important issue could backfire without more facts to support your position. Weigh your options carefully before making your next move.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This is a good time for ambitious Leos or Leonas to shift from planning their next move to actually doing it. Your communication skills can help persuade others to join you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Relationships — personal or professional — present new challenges. Be careful not to let a sudden surge of stubbornness influence how you choose to deal with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might need more facts before you decide on a possible career change. On the other hand, you should have no problem making a decision about an important personal matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You’re respected by most people for your direct, no-nonsense approach to issues. But be careful you don’t replace honest skepticism with stinging sarcasm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A newly emerging situation could require a good deal of attention and some difficult decision-making. However, close friends will help you see it through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Ignoring changes in a relationship could create problems later on. Get involved now while there’s still time to work things out and reach an understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Of course you deserve to indulge yourself in something special. But for now, tuck that bit of mad money away. You’ll need it to help with a looming cash crunch.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A temporary setback in your financial situation is eased by changing some of your plans. You’ll be able to ride it out quite well until the tide turns back in your favor.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for understanding people’s needs. You have a low tolerance for those who act without concern for others.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.