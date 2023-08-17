Pictured, from left, are Sharon Morris, Black Excellence Community Fund (BECF) founding member; Lori Carter, BECF founding member; Nicole Turner of SchooLARS 4 STEM; Angela Morton of Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment; Cheryl Walker of Y.E.E.S. W.E. C.A.N.; and Sonya Whited, BECF visionary member. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – The Black Excellence Community Fund, which is a Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Giving Circle, celebrated Black Philanthropy Month by awarding grants to three Lower Shore Nonprofits at an evening dinner event on Aug. 5.

The grants benefit local nonprofits which impact the quality of life for the local Black community.

Each organization received a $500 grant for their work. Grantees were:

Young Elites of the Eastern Shore West to East Coast Aviation Network (Y.E.E.S. W.E. C.A.N.) produces emerging young leaders interested in the career fields of aviation, aeronautics, and aerospace technology.

SchooLARS 4 STEM is a local grassroots mentoring program that seeks to create a cohort of K-12 aged students with strong STEM aptitude.

Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment Inc. builds stronger communities by providing resources and professional development for newly established black-owned businesses or expanding businesses.

“The theme for the evening’s event was ‘Love in Action” and each of the nonprofits selected embrace this theme daily through their work,” said Sonya Whited, founding member of BECF. “Each grant recipient’s story of local impact reminds us of the importance of giving back to our community.”

The event also highlighted recent proclamations from Wicomico County designating August as Black Philanthropy Month, along with a citation from the Maryland General Assembly which honored BECF for philanthropic community support during Black Philanthropy Month.

BECF was created in 2022 at the Community Foundation to preserve cultural awareness and pride by expanding the benefits of education, health, and welfare in the Black Community, while teaching the values of philanthropy. Members work together through the power of collective philanthropy to create a positive impact in the community.

To get involved or learn more visit CFES.org/becf.