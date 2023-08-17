Art League of Ocean City Celebrated 60th

by

aMembers of the Board of Directors of the Art League of Ocean City celebrated the nonprofit organization’s 60th birthday by cutting the cake for the guests at the First Friday opening reception on Aug. 4. From left, Al “Hondo” Handy, Courtney Blackford, Executive Director Rina Thaler, President John Sisson, Virginia Outten, Emily Schwab, and Barbara Patrick.