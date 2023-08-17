Jeeps are pictured making their way through the sand course north of the Wicomico Street Pier during last year’s event. Photo by Live Wire Media

OCEAN CITY – The resort area will host the return of the annual Ocean City Jeep Fest, Aug. 24-27.

“I’ve never been more excited to host our Jeep event,” said Live Wire Media’s Brad Hoffman. “It is truly an uplifting experience for all who attend from the off-road and Jeep community. People wait all year for this, kids bug their parents to say – when are we going to Jeep Fest? Their happiness is my happiness.”

The end of summer is always the time for Jeep owners and fans to converge on Ocean City for the ultimate Jeep vacation. A true celebration and festival of the Jeeps is what Ocean City Jeep Fest is all about.

The daily sunrise beach crawl will begin this year at the Inlet Parking Lot and the parade of Jeeps on the shore break will head north toward 30th Street.

“People laughing and having the time of their life is a beautiful memory for the families and the kids who make up this great event,” Hoffman said.

Jeeps are invited to take part in the custom-made Sand Course, courtesy of Delmarva Jeep Events and title sponsor Kicker, located on the beach at Somerset Street. With the Boardwalk and Pier in the background, Jeep drivers can climb over sloping hills and have their photo taken on the mega-mound.

The hub and nucleus of the event is the Roland E. Powell Convention Center at 40th Street. Jeeps line up and shine up for our Show & Shine events on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25. Attendees will find everything from a 1943 Willys to brand-new 2023 model electric Jeeps competing for awards. Also at the convention center, partner dealership i.g. Burton will be on site with all the newest makes and models of Jeeps.

Special featured guest Patrick Parker, better known as Sgt. Push-up, will be on hand. He’s become famous for doing one million pushups and raising awareness for child hunger. His mission now is to educate the public with an anti-bullying campaign. Jeep Fest features the best of the best of industry vendors, starting off with Kicker Audio and Audio Works doing on-site sales and installations. Guests can outfit their Jeep or 4×4 right at the Vendor Village.

Nothing can be more important to a Jeep owner than upgraded tires and rims. They give you the look and the feel and the ride you like. Representatives from companies will be on-site at show center for installations and show specials with major manufacturer reps available to discuss how to best customize specific makes and models of Jeeps.

The fun, festivities and live music continue after hours. Thursday is the kickoff party at the newly-renovated Hilton Garden Inn (28th Street) with music by Blake Haley. On Friday, party at Pier 23 (West Ocean City) for Kickin’ It on the Harbor featuring the Fil Rhythm Band. Saturday night, the band Shots Fire will be featured at Bourbon Street on the Beach (125th Street). Jeep Fest will close out with a wrap party at Sinepuxent Brewing Co. (Route 611) with Doug Kaetz. All parties are open to the public, and participants get a discount with their show badge.

Other event features this year include Jeeps for St. Jude will be on-site to talk about their “rides to save lives”; show center features more than 60 booths featuring hundreds of products; visit the US Army and the US Marines to meet Sgt. Pushup; Joe’s Jeep Jungle has hemi swaps and builds some of the baddest Jeeps on the planet; Krawl Works will have one of the top customized Jeeps in the USA on display; amazing customized lights for your Jeep are available at the Quake LED booth; see the competitive touring crawl vehicle presented by Lucky 13 Motorsportz; and get information on Delmarva’s newest offroad park, Safari at the Quarry.

“The team and support are key to the success of this event,” Hoffman said. “I can’t do it without all the great folks that come together all year long, working tirelessly, to make this event great. The participants are the foundation and we are the workhorses. But you never work a day in your life if you love what you do, and we love running Ocean City Jeep Fest.”