Guests are pictured browsing the pieces created during last year’s plein air event. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Area artists are encouraged to get outdoors for this year’s Paint Worcester County, the annual plein air event hosted by the Worcester County Arts Council.

Artists have until Aug. 31 to register for this year’s plein air painting event, which will be held from Sept. 17-23.

“Each year, this event attracts more and more talented artists who set up their easels to paint, explore, and enjoy the various sites and landscapes of our wonderful county, thus enabling us to reach all geographic areas of Worcester County — an important goal of our mission,” said Anna Mullis, executive director of the Worcester County Arts Council.

The Worcester County Arts Council announced last week that registration for Paint Worcester County is open until Aug. 31. This year’s event, which runs from Sept. 17-23, will be presented in partnership with the Worcester County Library Foundation.

“From a visitors’ perspective, the plein air event provides an opportunity to appreciate the richness of beauty of Worcester County in new and sometimes unexpected ways, through the impressions of these artists whose passion and skillful work continue to inspire us all,” Mullis said. “Sometimes it’s a small, ordinary detail, a scalloped picket fence, or a tangle of overhead phone wires that captures the artists’ attention. And oftentimes it’s these simple elements that remind us how important true artists are in the way they shed light on things we might otherwise take for granted, gently urging us forward to a greater appreciation for the world’s many facets. We are thankful to them to be a witness to this special creative process we call art.”

Participating artists will paint outdoors at their leisure anywhere in Worcester County in an attempt to win cash prizes. Artwork in the competition will be judged by Ann Coates, a local art supporter and the owner of Bishop’s Stock Fine Art, Craft & Wine Gallery in Snow Hill.

“These ‘plein air’ artists are professionals; many are award winners in multiple competitions. When painting a plein air painting, an artist’s primary goal is to capture the essence of the scene, including the natural light, atmosphere, colors, and mood, as they experience it in real-time,” Mullis said. “This type of painting encourages the artist to closely observe the environment and translate their impressions onto the canvas with immediacy and spontaneity.”

Ivy Wells, economic and community development director in Berlin, said Paint Worcester County provided artists with a chance to show off their work and at the same time highlighted the beauty of the area.

“The Worcester County Arts Council’s plein air event promotes cultural engagement and fosters a sense of community pride,” Wells said. “It provides opportunities for local artists to showcase their talents, collaborate and connect with a broader audience.”

The public will have the opportunity to watch the artists at work as they set up their easels at picturesque locations throughout Worcester County. Members of the public will also have the chance to attend a free exhibit of the completed artwork at the Berlin library. The exhibit, which will be located on the second floor of the Berlin library, will be held Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. Visitors will also be able to purchase the artwork that is on display.

Registration, event schedule, and artists’ guidelines are available on the Worcester County Arts Council’s website: www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org.