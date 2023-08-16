Quiet Storm Surf Shop will be donating proceeds from these shirts to nonprofits supporting Maui following wildfires last week. Submitted image

OCEAN CITY– A popular Ocean City surf shop is doing what it can to support the Maui community following devastating wildfires.

Next week, Quiet Storm Surf Shop will begin selling “Maui Strong” t-shirts to benefit Hawaiian nonprofits helping the island rebuild following last week’s wildfires. The fires destroyed the historic city of Lahaina.

“It’s a beautiful place and it needs to be rebuilt as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Bill Dreibelbis, owner of Quiet Storm.

On Aug. 8, wildfires erupted on Maui. The blaze destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people. The death toll continues to rise as crews search through more destroyed homes.

Dreibelbis, who at one time had a Quiet Storm store in Maui and continues to visit the island regularly, was devastated to hear about the destruction.

“I’ve got a lot of friends out there,” he said, adding that he’d last visited Maui in March. “It’s a beautiful place. When I’m there my blood pressure goes down.”

Dreibelbis wanted to do something to help and initially considered a cash donation. Upon further reflection, however, he realized he could do more through Quiet Storm. He decided to have the Quiet Storm team develop a “Maui Strong” shirt. He’s going to donate the proceeds from the first 10,000 shirts he sells to Maui charities. The shirts, which feature an outline of the island adorned with hibiscus flowers and the phrase Maui Strong in both English and Hawaiian, will be sold for $30 each.

“We are going to donate hopefully $300,000 to the cause,” Dreibelbis said. “If we sell more we will print more.”

The shirts will be for sale starting next Wednesday in the 13 Quiet Storm shops located throughout the country. Dreibelbis is eager to send the proceeds to Maui, as his friends there are still reacting to the horrific impact of the wildfires. Dreibelbis heard an interview with friend Kim Ball, owner of Hi-Tech Surf Sports, on Fox News Tuesday.

“Kim lost two houses, a cottage, cars and he almost lost two dogs,” Dreibelbis said. “It’s crazy.”

Following the sale of the Maui shirts, Dreibelbis is hoping to donate to Ball’s nonprofit, the Maui Sports Foundation. In the past, the nonprofit has supported a variety of youth sports programs.

“He’s done so much for the island already,” Dreibelbis said.

He said another friend, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, was also committed to helping Maui rebuild. Fleetwood’s restaurant was destroyed in the fire.

Dreibelbis said that with people he knew personally involved, he knew he’d be donating to groups that were truly devoted to rebuilding Maui in the coming months.

“All this money is going to guys I completely trust,” he said.