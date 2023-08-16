The Fenwick Island Town Council is pictured at an organizational meeting Wednesday. Photo by Bethany Hooper

FENWICK ISLAND – Four successful candidates in this year’s municipal election began their tenure this week following an organizational meeting of the town council.

On Wednesday, Janice Bortner, Natalie Magdeburger, Jacque Napolitano and Kurt Zanelotti were sworn in to the Fenwick Island Town council following successful election campaigns.

As incumbents in this year’s race, Bortner, Magdeburger and Napolitano will maintain their seats for another two-year term, while Zanelotti, a newcomer to the town council, will take the position held by Paul Breger, who did not seek reelection.

“Thank you so much for your support, not only for us but for the Town of Fenwick Island,” Magdeburger said. “We are truly blessed to have such a great team, and when I say team I mean everybody.”

This year, eight candidates – Bortner, Magdeburger, Napolitano, Zanelotti, John Gary Burch, Bernie Merritt, Kristina Clark and James Simpson – vied for four open seats on the town council. And following the Aug. 5 election, the top vote-getters were announced, with Zanelotti receiving 372 votes, Bortner receiving 365 votes, Magdeburger receiving 362 votes and Napolitano receiving 358 votes. Officials reported 408 in-person ballots and 311 absentee ballots were cast this year, representing a voter turnout of 77%.

With election results certified by the Fenwick Island Board of Elections on Aug. 7, officials this week held a swearing-in ceremony for the four winners, who will serve on the council for a two-year term. The council this week also elected its officers for the coming year, with Councilman Bill Rymer maintaining the position of treasurer, Napolitano maintaining the position of secretary and Magdeburger maintaining the position of president/mayor.

“I think you’ve done a great job, and I’m looking forward to another couple years of continued strength and wisdom in guiding this town,” Napolitano said.

Magdeburger said this week she will send out a mayor’s message in the coming days with a request for people to apply for town committees.

“That will be a request so we can get going and get started …,” she said. “Anyone who wants to be on a committee, we will find a place that’s in your sweet spot.”