Kiwanis Club Hosts Speaker

fDr. Clara Small, a professor of history for 36 years at Salisbury University, and Barbara Purnell, president of the Germantown School Community Heritage Center, recently spoke to the members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Pictured from left to right are Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, Purnell, Small and Lynne McAllorum, the club’s speakers chair.