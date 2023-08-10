Venue Recognized

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Yacht Club has once again secured the prestigious title of “Best Wedding Venue” in Worcester County, as declared by the readers of Coastal Style magazine.

This marks the third time in four years that the Yacht Club has received such recognition from Coastal Style readers. Ocean Pines’ venues were also honored for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018.

The consistent recognition of excellence underscores the dedication of Ocean Pines to provide unmatched experiences for couples on their special day.

The Yacht Club features a spacious ballroom with draped ceilings, a private bar, bridal suite, and a stunning waterfront view of the Ocean City skyline, Katie Krynitsky, general manager of the Yacht Club, said.

“We are so humbled and honored to be recognized as the best wedding venue in Worcester County,” events manager Lia Isel said. “Our chef and staff truly enjoy creating fantastic food and atmosphere and providing great service for the perfect wedding day for each and every couple.”

“From all of us at Ocean Pines Yacht Club, thank you again!” Krynitsky added.

New Board Members

SELBYVILLE – Joshua M. Freeman Foundation recently announced the addition of three new members of its Board of Directors.

The Foundation, the nonprofit behind the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, welcomed Jeff Tribble, Dennis Diaz and Eli Modlin. Tribble, Diaz and Modlin join the established Board of Directors and act as fiduciaries to guide the Foundation and its mission toward sustainability while maintaining best practices in governance and financial management.

“I am delighted to have these incredible individuals join our Board of Directors. We know it takes widespread support, innovative thinking, and creativity to help build an arts movement,” said Michelle Freeman, chairwoman and president. “Collectively their experience and skills along with their passion for the arts, and personal mission to serve others will make a direct impact on our organization, and our mission of advancing arts access for all.”

Tribble is the president and CEO of Levine Music, a 47-year-old music education institution with six campuses across Washington, D.C, Maryland, and Virginia. After graduating magna cum laude from Howard University, Tribble was accepted to The George Washington University Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate in 2011. While in law school, he founded The MusicianShip, a nonprofit organization that facilitates music lessons, experiences, and opportunities to benefit those who need it most. He currently sits on the Board of Governors for The Recording Academy’s Washington D.C, Chapter, is an honorary trustee for the Washington National Opera, and is board co-chair for Equity Arc, a national organization that levels the playing for BIPOC classical musicians. Additionally, he is a member of Leadership Greater Washington’s Class of 2023.

Tribble said the nonprofit’s mission of advancing arts access for all resonated with him as someone who not only has professionally dedicated his life to arts education, but also as a beneficiary of arts education.

“Research demonstrates the positive impact the arts can have on people’s lives,” he said, adding everyone deserves access. “Beyond the many non-arts outcomes that come from exposure … art in and of itself is fun and a source of joy. As the world faces a myriad of challenges, we could all use an increased dose of joy!”

Diaz is an energetic and innovative entrepreneur passionate about helping people in underserved communities. He is the founder of SPYNR, a digital marketing company seeking to revolutionize the way commercial laundromats operate in their communities, and currently serves as executive marketing director for EVI Industries. Diaz’s dedication to the laundry sector has earned him a spot on both the National Board of Directors for the Coin Laundry Association and LaundryCares Foundation, affording him a unique opportunity to promote literacy in laundromats throughout America.

While Diaz serves on the boards of other nonprofit organizations, he felt his passion for service was incomplete without the addition of the arts. Growing up as a Puerto Rican child in the South Bronx, N.Y., he was immersed in the vibrant culture of music, he said.

“The arts, with their universal language, have the power to unite people from all walks of life,” he said. “(Freeman Arts) stands out as a beacon of inclusivity, going beyond the confines of its stage to bring the arts to those who may not otherwise have access. It is truly gratifying to know (it) allows so many individuals to explore the transformative power of the arts.”

Modlin is the chief of staff and vice president of Public Affairs & Strategic Initiatives of Salisbury University. He serves as deputy chief of staff and director of government and community relations since February 2017 and held the position in an interim capacity since December 2016. Prior to joining Salisbury University, Modlin served as the public affairs officer for the Comptroller of Maryland as well as the special liaison officer for the Comptroller in Baltimore City, Baltimore, Howard and Wicomico counties. Beyond the university, Modlin serves on the Board of Leadership Maryland, a statewide leadership program that aligns public and private sector professionals to build a better Maryland. He also serves on the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a member of the National Folk Festival Executive Committee.

“The (Joshua M.) Freeman Foundation recognizes how the arts enrich our lives and build a sense of community,” he said, adding the passion of the organization and its Board is contagious. “A critical part of the mission is to break down the barriers to access so that young people, in particular, can experience various forms of art. I am excited to be a small part of such a wonderful organization.”

Grant Award

SALISBURY – Chesapeake Health Care (CHC), a leading nonprofit community healthcare organization serving Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a two-year, $2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

This significant funding will support HRSA’s Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies (RMOMS) program, aimed at enhancing access to maternal and obstetrics care in rural areas.

The United States currently faces a maternal mortality rate that surpasses that of any other developed nation, with a rate more than double that of peer countries. CHC’s dedicated efforts will use these funds to implement innovative approaches, improve maternal health outcomes, and reduce disparities among patients at the highest risk. Alarmingly, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women. Today’s announcement reinforces the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis, a strategic plan targeting improved maternal health, especially in medically underserved communities.

Secretary Xavier Becerra of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated, “The Biden-Harris Administration is taking significant steps to address our country’s maternal health crisis. This support for HRSA-funded health centers will help ensure healthier pregnancy and postpartum outcomes for all and help address health disparities among women of color and women in rural and medically underserved areas.”

In 2022, Chesapeake Health Care provided care for more than 3,000 expectant mothers and delivered more than 2,100 babies. Acknowledging the existing disparities in maternal health outcomes within the community, Brian Holland, CEO of Chesapeake Health Care, expressed gratitude for the grant, stating, “This funding will empower us to create innovative initiatives that cater to the unique needs of our maternal patients.”

One of the most important initiatives undertaken by CHC through this grant is the establishment of the Centering Pregnancy Program. This Centering Program revolutionizes the provision of prenatal care and childbirth education for expectant women by replacing individual consultations with doctors or midwives with a group-based approach. Its primary objective is to promote the well-being of underprivileged women and their infants throughout the stages of pregnancy and postpartum. Notably, this innovative program marks the first time this transformative initiative will be introduced in our local region and stands as one of the first of its kind within the state of Maryland.

Additionally, CHC will be using a portion of the funds to develop its utilization of Community Health Workers (CHWs), who are integral members of the CHC staff. These CHWs, often referred to as “frontline public health workers,” possess an intimate understanding of the community they serve. Acting as liaisons between health and social services and the community, CHWs facilitate access to crucial services while enhancing the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

Leadership Program

REHOBOTH BEACH – Christopher Parks, corporate chef for Highwater Management, recently completed the Transformative Dynamics Leadership Program.

Parks graduated with a culinary degree from the Restaurant School in Philadelphia in 2002 and has been working in the industry ever since. He spent twelve years in Washington, D.C., and New York City working under some celebrity chefs such as Tom Colicchio and Andrew Carmellini. Chris moved to Sussex County in 2014 and in 2022 was promoted to corporate chef for Highwater Management.

“Chris is the perfect example of a talented Chef who continues to invest in his career and his teams. Taking a full day to invest in your growth and development as a leader isn’t always easy to do and we are really proud he took this opportunity.” said Dan Levin, vice president of Highwater Management.

The leadership program is a 10-month program that is meant to advance great leaders beyond what they already know.

Leaders are given tools and encouraged to experiment with new ways of thinking that foster growth, creativity and innovation both in their professional and personal lives. Leaders commit to creating, implementing and executing initiatives that maximize growth and profitability through great leadership.

“The leadership program provided me with new skills that took my leadership to the next level. We learned different ways to process information that create a positive environment for our teams that encourages growth. I’ve enjoyed implementing these skills into my professional life, as well as my personal,” said Parks.